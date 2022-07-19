New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry, through his "Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation," hosted a football camp for nearly 100 children from his hometown of St. James Parish at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday.
In a surprise turn for the sixth annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack from the prior five which took place in Landry's native St. James Parish, the kids aged 11-17 were surprised with charter buses at Lutcher High School (Landry's alma mater), which took them to Metairie for a day full of football drills, a guided tour of the practice facility and a Q&A session with Landry, signed by the Black and Gold as a free agent in May.
All campers received a free Domino's Pizza lunch as well as a custom backpack with school supplies and goodies and camp T-shirt. Landry also awarded the annual Building Winners Foundation Scholarship to Keimonie Borne, a 2022 Lutcher High graduate. Borne received $5,000, a new TV, a laptop and other items essential to college life.
The Jarvis Landry Giveback was founded in 2015 to help the community Landry was raised in. The camp had previously been held in St. James Parish, but once Landry signed with the Saints and found out it was possible to host at the facility, he knew he had to figure out how to host it in New Orleans.
"The logistics of everything was a bit crazy, but we found a way to make it work," Landry said. "The Saints extended the practice facility, and I'm extremely grateful."
Landry didn't just host the camp, but he was also in the middle of the action. The actual football part of the day consisted of seven station drills: passing, tackling (complete with a Tom Brady jersey on tackling dummy), short route running, deep route running, agility and an Oklahoma drill where one station was defense while the other played offense.
The former LSU standout drifted from station to station, giving advice and encouragement. At the deep routes drill, he showed them how to properly run an out-and-up, while he acted as their receiver in the passing drill. Landry wanted to make it clear to the kids: He wasn't merely a presence at the camp, he wanted to be there as a mentor as well.