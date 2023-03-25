What is usually a fun time during homecoming week turned into devastating news for Catholic High senior catcher Riley White.
After injuring herself while playing kickball in PE class, White suffered a potential career-ending injury during the annual powderpuff game in November.
“It’s funny to say, but my injury first started off at a kickball game,” White explained. “It’s pretty embarrassing, but I finished it off at the powderpuff game for homecoming. It was rough knowing that I would have to sit out a little while, but at the end of the day I pushed myself back to where I am now and I’m proud of myself for doing that.”
Her injuries were severe: a complete ACL tear, a torn meniscus and a supracondylar femur fracture.
With a long and difficult therapy schedule ahead of her, White said that her only goal was to make it back to the softball field for her senior year.
“It was so important for me to get back for my senior year,” she said. “I’ve worked for this spot since I was little and I wasn’t going to have it ripped away from me. I pushed myself through physical therapy and everything else and I’m so thankful for everyone that helped me. Now I’m back where I want to be.”
CHS head coach Nelda Pontiff said that she always knew that White would make her return given her tenacity and desire.
“I was crushed but I prayed with her before going in and I knew God was guiding the surgeon’s hands,” Pontiff said. “I knew she was going to be back. She has the strongest work ethic, when she wants something, she’s going to go get it. She pushed through.
“This kid has endurance like nobody I’ve ever encountered. She wanted to play her senior year and she told me going into that surgery that she was going to be back. We thought it was going to be four to six months and she was back in no time.”
With clearance to return to the field secured, White now had to figure out where she would play.
As a catcher, the stress on a player’s knees is intense. To ease White back into the team, the decision was made to move her to third base to reduce the strain on her knee.
“We tried protecting her at third (base) and then she asked before we got to district to move her behind the plate,” Pontiff said. “We let her have an inning and she did well so we let her ease back into it. She is doing an amazing job, I couldn't be more proud of her.”
“That’s my dominant position,” White said of playing catcher. “That’s where I started off and I had hoped that I would make it back to that position.”
White admits that the season hasn’t been going as well as she had hoped, but believes that there is still time to turn it around. Currently, Catholic High has an 8-11 record.
“It’s been a rough season, not exactly what I wanted, but we’re pushing through it,” said White. “We have a whole lot of younger girls and three seniors, so we’re trying our best to keep the motivation up for the rest of the season.”
That leadership role is something that White has taken too well, but she needed a little help from her coaches to correct a few bad habits learned from the previous seasons.
“She is doing well now, but it’s taken some coaching to get them there,” said Pontiff. “They have come from some bad stuff prior to us coming here last year. Last season we had some amazing seniors and they got to experience that, so she has taken the bigger leadership role of my seniors this year.”
White said that her experience in both prep and competitive softball has given her the ability to aid Catholic High’s younger varsity players, several of which are still in middle school.
“We have to take a big role on the team because they don’t know as much as us,” she said. “Braye (Bernard) and I played travel ball for a long time and we both know the game really well, so we try to give them tips all the time and try to push them to get them over the hump.”
As for what White hopes to accomplish in her final season with the Lady Panthers, it's all about making herself known.
“I’m hoping to leave Catholic High with a good ending to the season. I just want to make a name for myself.”
While she had intended to continue her playing career at the next level, White said her injuries have forced her to reconsider her future.
“I was planning on playing after high school but after my injury I decided to pursue a career in cosmetology at Stellar Beauty Studios & Institute in Lafayette,” she said.
Her coaches support her decision, but still know that she has what it takes to make it at the next level should she happen to change her mind.
“Opportunity-wise, she could definitely play at the next level,” Pontiff said. “I’m going to continuously try to encourage that because I think she’s one of those athletes that could go to the next level and make a statement. Whatever she does, I’ll support her either way. She’ll be great at whatever she chooses to do.”