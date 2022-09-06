Paulo Nagamura
Houston Dynamo FC

Houston Dynamo FC have parted ways with head coach Paulo Nagamura, the club announced today.

The 39-year-old finished with an 8-16-5 record in MLS play and departs with the club currently sitting 14th in the Western Conference standings.



