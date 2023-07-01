Former Catholic High and UL football player Trenayvian Amos posted on Twitter that he had entered the NCAA transfer portal at 6:37 P.M. on May 1.
Less than 30 minutes later, Amos tweeted about a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama.
Offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan State, LSU, Ole Miss, Illinois, Auburn and Oregon followed the same evening. Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Michigan and Penn State followed suit the next day.
Amos visited LSU and Alabama before announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide on May 9. According to Touchdown Alabama Magazine, Amos will compete with Terrion Arnold for the starting cornerback position opposite All-American Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Arnold is a redshirt sophomore while Amos is a redshirt junior. Arnold (6-0, 180), a product of John Paul II Catholic High in Tallahassee, Florida,was ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 26 player in the nation by 247Sports - and was named a freshman all-american.
Amos (6-1, 197) has evidently made an instant impact in Tuscaloosa, as he is listed as the projected starter ahead of Arnold on ourlads.com's latest Alabama depth chart. Crimson Tide Sports Illustrated site Bama Central notes that Amos also has experience playing the nickel position.
"Trey always was a player where I said the sky was the limit," said Lakeshore coach Brent Indest, who coached Amos at Catholic High. "As many kids as I've coached, you'd think I'd have a former player on an NFL roster, but I haven't been that lucky.
"I told several people the past few years that he would be that guy. He has what you're looking for in an NFL cornerback with his height and speed. He has long arms and can change direction on a dime."
Alabama was seeking to boost its ranks at cornerback after Jahquez Robinson and Tre'Quon Fagans transferred to Colorado and USC.
Amos was an option quarterback and defensive back at Catholic High. As a senior, he helped the seventh-seeded Panthers upset No. 2 Notre Dame on the road in the Division III select quarterfinals. CHS was edged 43-42 by No. 3 St. Charles Catholic in the semifinals.
He led the sixth-seeded Panthers to a Division III select runner-up finish in his junior year. CHS upset No. 3 Dunham 35-7 and No. 2 Metairie Park Country Day 57-54 in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
"His senior year, we started out the season 0-3," Indest said. "We had lost a lot of guys from the previous team - especially upfront. As the season went on, we put more and more on Trey's shoulders. Near the end of the Notre Dame game, he ran a midline option that was legendary."
Amos, who was ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, was the Class 2A state champion in the long jump as a senior. He placed second the previous year.
