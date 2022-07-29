(The Center Square) — A federal order blocking new horse racing rules in Louisiana and West Virginia is prompting calls for the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority to voluntarily suspend the same in all states.
Western Louisiana U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty on Tuesday granted a motion for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, West Virginia, and several horse racing and jockey interests challenging the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority, a nongovernmental agency created by Congress to impose national oversight over thoroughbred racing.
National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association CEO Eric Hamelback immediately called on HISA to suspend and re-evaluate the new rules in all states in light of Doughty’s order.
“While this injunction application is only for the two states, with the Jockeys’ Guild mentioned as plaintiffs, this does provide an application outside of Louisiana and West Virginia. I would strongly encourage HISA to evaluate this court’s decision and consider a voluntary stand down in every state in order to save further litigation and chaos that most certainly will come from other jurisdictions,” Hamelback said in a statement.
HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus, meanwhile, vowed to forge ahead with plans to implement the new rules next year.
“Today’s ruling from the Western District of Louisiana relates only to the Federal Trade Commission rules, is limited in geographic scope to Louisiana and West Virginia — except with respect to the named plaintiffs — and does not question HISA’s constitutionality or validity,” she said in a statement. “The Authority remains focused on implementing the Racetrack Safety program and drafting Anti-Doping and Medication Control rules for implementation in January 2023.”
Landry is leading the lawsuit to repeal a series of new regulations regarding in-race riding, jockey safety requirements, veterinary reporting obligations and registration for horses and participants.
Landry contends the HISA law substitutes state regulatory commissions with a private corporation with little oversight from the Federal Trade Commission, while the process for adopting regulations by the HISA allowed little time for public comment.
The lawsuit involves a dozen counts, ranging from multiple violations of the Administrative Procedure Act to violations of the Fourth and Seventh Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
It’s among several challenging the regulations, including two previous lawsuits thrown out by judges in Texas and Kentucky.
Doughty’s 28-page ruling took issue with the HISA’s compliance with the federal Administrative Procedures Act, which allows exceptions for good cause to shorten the 30-day public comment period to 14 days. Doughty found HISA did not show good cause for shortening public comment to 14 days.
The ruling also found HISA’s rules exceed the authority granted by Congress in three instances: In the definition of a horse covered by HISA, enforcement rules that grant HISA authority to size records and rules that allow HISA to use purse size as a factor in determining assessment amounts.
The preliminary injunction blocks those rules in only Louisiana and West Virginia as the case moves forward.
“The process of creating the law and its associated regulations showed a reckless disregard for the thousands of industry participants in Louisiana and a correspondingly reckless disregard for the impact to our state,” Landry said in a prepared statement. “The regulations are unclear, inconsistent, and violate due process; and I will continue to do all that I legally can to halt them from taking effect in Louisiana.”
“I am grateful Judge Doughty applied the law and blocked this federal overreach from devastating our state and the thousands of Louisianans in the horse industry here,” he said. “Since becoming a state in 1812, Louisiana has not only regulated horse racing but also built an entire culture around it with the owners, trainers, jockeys, racetracks, and patrons.”