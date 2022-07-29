la horse racing
(The Center Square) — A federal order blocking new horse racing rules in Louisiana and West Virginia is prompting calls for the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority to voluntarily suspend the same in all states.

Western Louisiana U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty on Tuesday granted a motion for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, West Virginia, and several horse racing and jockey interests challenging the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority, a nongovernmental agency created by Congress to impose national oversight over thoroughbred racing.



