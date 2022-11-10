LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball head coach Gerry Glasco announced on Wednesday (Nov. 9, 2022) the signing of Lafayette native Gabbie Stutes to a National Letter of Intent to join the program beginning with the 2024 season.
Stutes is a middle infielder who is set to wrap up her prep career at St. Thomas More Catholic High School this spring. For the past six years, she has competed on the travel ball circuit with the Houston Hotshots.
"We are extremely excited about having Gabbie (Stutes) join our program," Glasco said. "She brings another lefty bat to our program and has shown the ability to hit the ball to all fields with power.
"She has grown up following the Ragin' Cajuns Softball program and will exemplify the type of quality academic student-athlete we want to lead in our program."
Last spring, Stutes crafted a .475 average and led STM in doubles, triples, home runs and RBI en route to earning the district MVP title, the honor in addition to all-state, all-metro and all-district accolades.
It was the third consecutive .400-plus hitting season for Stutes, the Cougars' starting shortstop since her freshman season, who has been the team's leader in doubles for three years running.
She helped lead STM's softball squad to back-to-back state semifinals appearances in 2021 and 2022 and has also been a member of the school's championship volleyball program.
Her father, Lance, was a member of the Louisiana Baseball program from 1998-2001 while her cousin, David Christie, is a current member of the team.
The three-time defending Sun Belt regular season and tournament champion Ragin' Cajuns (47-13, 23-4 SBC in 2022) are currently in their sixth season under Glasco's guidance and are coming off the program's 23rd consecutive 40-win season and NCAA Tournament appearance.