Gabbie.Stutes.Softball
Buy Now
Andre Broussard/ Ragin Cajun Athletics

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball head coach Gerry Glasco announced on Wednesday (Nov. 9, 2022) the signing of Lafayette native Gabbie Stutes to a National Letter of Intent to join the program beginning with the 2024 season.

Stutes is a middle infielder who is set to wrap up her prep career at St. Thomas More Catholic High School this spring. For the past six years, she has competed on the travel ball circuit with the Houston Hotshots.



Tags