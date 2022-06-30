GRAMBLING — Grambling State University women’s basketball student-athlete, Alexus Holt, was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Second Team, announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Holt has a sensational 2021-22 campaign, culminating in First Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and SWAC All-Tournament team selection.
The Epps native was also named SWAC Player and Impact Player of the Week twice during the season.
Holt played in all 30 games for GSU. She averaged 36.6 minutes, while contributing 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. In addition, she connected on nearly 41 percent of her shots from the floor and 74.2 percent from the foul line.
In the conference tournament, Holt played all 40 minutes in a quarterfinal win over Alabama A&M where she registered 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. In the semifinal loss to Alabama State, Holt placed the Lady Tigers with a game-high 24 points, six boards, five assists and one steal.
2022 ALL-LOUISIANA WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TEAM
Selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA)
FIRST TEAM
Khayla Pointer, LSU – 2x LSWA Player of the Year; First-team All-SEC; Nancy Lieberman Award Finalist
Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana – SBC Defensive Player of the Year; First Team All-SBC
Alexis Morris, LSU – All-SEC Second Team
Moon Ursin, Tulane – AAC Newcomer of the Year; First-Team All-AAC
Keiunna Walker, Louisiana Tech – First-Team Conference USA
SECOND TEAM
Kieyoomia Benally, Louisiana Christian – RRAC Newcomer of the Year; First Team All-RRAC
Kennedy Hansberry, Loyola – SSAC Player of the Year; NAIA Third-Team All-America
Alexus Holt, Grambling – First-Team All-SWAC; All-American — Anna Larr Roberson, Louisiana Tech – Second-Team Conference USA — De’Auja Thompson, LSU Shreveport – First Team All-RRAC
THIRD TEAM
Tay Cannon, Loyola – NAIA All-America Honorable Mention; First-Team All-SSAC
Kaili Chamberlin, McNeese – Southland Conference Freshman of the Year; Second-Team All-SLC
Kelsey Thaxton, LSU Alexandria – First-Team All-RRAC
Kyren Whittington, ULM – Third-Team All-SBC
Caitlyn Williams, Southeastern – First Team All-SLC
HONORABLE MENTION
Monette Bolden, Northwestern State; Hailey Giaratano, Southeastern; Jomyra Mathis, New Orleans; Candice Parramore, Northwestern State; Taylor Thomas, Loyola
• Player of the Year – Khayla Pointer LSU
• Newcomer of the Year – Moon Ursin Tulane
• Freshman of the Year – Kaili Chamberlin, McNeese
• Coach of the Year – Kim Mulkey, LSU
