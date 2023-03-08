The New Iberia Senior High basketball team has already done enough to write their own chapter in the Yellow Jackets history books. After finishing the regular season with a 27-3 record, NISH advanced to the Non-Select Division I playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

After receiving a first-round bye, the Yellow Jackets progressed to the quarterfinals after narrowly defeating East Ascension 36-35.

Senior guard Christian Walker shared a photo of a text conversation between him and head coach Chad Pourciau following NISH's quarterfinal loss to Ouachita Parish last season. 


