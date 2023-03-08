The New Iberia Senior High basketball team has already done enough to write their own chapter in the Yellow Jackets history books. After finishing the regular season with a 27-3 record, NISH advanced to the Non-Select Division I playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
After receiving a first-round bye, the Yellow Jackets progressed to the quarterfinals after narrowly defeating East Ascension 36-35.
Against Northshore in the third round, the Yellow Jackets had a chance to correct their past mistakes, something that head coach Chad Pourciau said has been weighing heavily on everyone’s mind since last year’s dramatic 52-51 loss to Ouachita Parish.
“We talked about it before the game,” Pourciau said of the loss. “We waited 365 days to be in this spot and in this moment. As soon as the game was over last year, I told them to remember what this feels like so that next year we can break through it.”
Senior guard Christian Walker said he remembers exactly how the loss felt and what he promised himself and his teammates for his senior season.
In a text conversation posted to Facebook, Walker told Pourciau that he guaranteed a trip to the Marsh Madness tournament.
Now that the stage has been set, Walker said that he feels like his dreams have come true.
“It's like a dream come true,” he said. “I always dreamed of making it to the Top 28, not only just to make it but to win it. I would have liked to win it multiple times, but sometimes it's about what God has planned for you. I promised them last year that we would make it there this year and we did it.”
Fellow senior Kylan Dugas shared many of the same sentiments, but added that the job isn’t done quite yet.
“Everybody was celebrating (after the quarterfinal win) but I ran straight up to the locker room because I feel like the job isn’t over yet,” Dugas explained. “They said we made history but we have to finish history in order to be great.”
Leading the team into uncharted territory is a coach who knows what it takes to bring home a state title. Pourciau said that he is working hard to remind his players that their identity is what got them to this point and to remain true to themselves when they take the court in Lake Charles.
“The players might not have the experience (in semifinals) but coach Lierman and I were fortunate enough to go when we were at Breaux Bridge,” he said. “We’ve been telling them that we don’t have to be anything but us. Us is enough. Who we are is what got us here, so there’s no need to change anything or do anything crazy. It’s on a bigger stage but it’s still basketball and that’s what we’re good at. Just go out there and play basketball, enjoy the moment and leave it all out there.”
NISH’s trip to the final four comes 24 years after their previous appearance, something that Pourciau said makes this team’s accomplishments even more special.
“We’ve had good seeds and recent success, we just haven’t been able to break through,” said the NISH coach. “For this group to be the first ones since ‘99 is quite an accomplishment. It’s a major milestone for those guys.”
Walker, a leader both on and off the court, said that he is entering Marsh Madness with no feelings of pressure thanks to the support of his teammates.
“There’s no pressure,” he said confidently. “If I don’t hold it down then my teammates will. I know that we have the best team to ever come through NISH. I trust my team and they trust me, so either way there’s no pressure.”
It isn’t just his teammates and classmates that are throwing their support behind the Yellow Jackets this season. Pourciau said that his phone was inundated with supportive messages after NISH’s win over Northside and that he looks forward to showing New Iberia what his team can accomplish.
“The support has been outstanding. After the game I had over 100 text messages,” he said. “People are excited and they should be because it’s an accomplishment. You make it to the final four in the biggest classification in the state, those teams are all really good.”
“People think that we’re really good and I can tell you from seeing the other three teams on film that they’re really good, so we’re excited about the opportunity to play on that stage and showcase what NISH basketball is all about.”
The Yellow Jackets have previously made four appearances in the basketball semifinals (1991,1993,1994, and 1999) but have never progressed to the finals nor won a state title.
Should they go the distance this year, Dugas said he already knows where his first stop on the victory parade will be.
“Party at J’s house, that’s all I have to say.”
NISH will face off against No. 4 seed Walker on Thursday at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m.
The winner will advance to the finals, which will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. and feature either No. 2 Ruston or No. 3 Ponchatoula.