LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns golf tandem of Peter Hinnant and Eli Ortego added more postseason honors to their resume when they were named to the 2022 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Men's Golf Team, the organization released on Friday.
Hinnant, who was a second-team recipient in 2021, earned first-team honors for the Ragin' Cajuns while Ortego was a second-team selection on the 12-member team.
Hinnant posted a 72.60 stroke average and produced seven top-20 finishes to lead Louisiana on the season. The first-team All-Sun Belt Conference performer capped off one of the best seasons in Ragin' Cajuns history as he posted the second-lowest, par-5 scoring average in school history while scoring average vs. par (0.60) was the third-lowest overall.
He recorded 15 rounds of par or better on the season with eight rounds in the 60's and sank a school-record 130 birdies. Hinnant earned a fourth-place finish at the Mossy Oak Collegiate, recording 10 birdies in the tournament to become the second Ragin' Cajun golfer to surpass the 400-mark in a career.
Hinnant posted eight consecutive rounds of par or better during a four-event span and had scores count towards the team total in 34 of 35 rounds, including final 32 rounds.
Ortego, the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-SBC selection, made 12 appearances as a true freshman for the Ragin' Cajuns and was second behind Hinnant with a 72.97 scoring average.
The Lafayette native and former Ascension Episcopal product posted the fifth-lowest stroke average in school history for Louisiana and recorded six top-20 finishes on the season with three top-10 performances. Ortego finished 16th overall at the SBC Championships, finishing as the top freshman in the field. He posted scores of par or better in 18 rounds – one off the school-record set by Richard Ainley (2001) and Philipp Fendt (2010).
Ortego produced four rounds in the 60's on the season with his low round (4-under-68) coming at the Hoakalei CC Invitational. He finished tied with Hinnant with a team-high five eagles on the season and was second behind Hinnant in birdies made (118).
2022 LSWA MEN'S AND WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF TEAMS
MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Garrett Barber, LSU
MEN'S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Cohen Trolio, LSU
MEN'S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Jacob Agerschou, ULM
MEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR – Chuck Winstead, LSU
MEN'S FIRST TEAM
Garrett Barber, LSU – 71.15 stroke average; PING Southeast All-Region team
Peter Hinnant, Louisiana – 72.60 stroke average; first-team All-Sun Belt Conference
Sam Murphy, Louisiana Tech – 71.63 stroke average; NCAA Regional participant
Michael Sanders, LSU – 71.48 stroke average
Cohen Trolio, LSU – 71.30 stroke average; SEC All-Freshman Team
MEN'S SECOND TEAM
Jacob Agerschou, ULM – 73.46 stroke average
Nicholas Arcement, LSU – 71.85 stroke average; San Diego Classic Medalist
Drew Doyle, LSU – 72.33 stroke average; The Hayt Medalist
Ryan O'Neil, Nicholls – 73.33 stroke average; first-team All-Southland Conference
Eli Ortego, Louisiana – 72.97 stroke average; SBC Freshman of the Year
HONORABLE MENTION
Logan Kuehn, Southeastern; Richard Polan, Centenary
WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
WOMEN'S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Carla Bernat, Tulane
WOMEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR – Garrett Runion, LSU
WOMEN'S FIRST TEAM
Madison Bates, Loyola – 74.60 stroke average; first-team NAIA All-America
Carla Bernat, Tulane – 73.3 stroke average; All-American Athletic Conference
Ingrid Lindblad, LSU – 70.38 stroke average; Consensus First-Team All-America
Carla Tejedo, LSU – 72.52 stroke average; second-team All-SEC
Sandra Vasquez, Tulane – 74.84 stroke average; first-team All-AAC