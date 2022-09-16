lsu hoops
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Justice Hill of LSU Men’s Basketball and Emily Ward of LSU Women’s Basketball will be in Birmingham at the SEC offices Friday and Saturday to take part in the conference’s Basketball Leadership Council annual meeting

Hill is entering his first season as a Tiger after making the leap from Murray State with first-year LSU head coach Matt McMahon. Ward is in her final season with the women’s basketball program where she has been a walk-on the past three seasons.



