Highland Baptist Christian School’s Kiara Comeaux has another accolade to add to her resume: First Team All-State player.
The senior, who averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds per game this season, led the Lady Bears to another deep postseason run and a combined 20-9 record.
After receiving several offers to continue her playing career, Comeaux committed to Dakota College at Bottineau in March. The Ladyjacks went 7-25 last season while averaging over 60 points per game.
North Central’s De’Vion Lavergne and Northwood-Lena’s Na’Kiya Allen earned Class 1A Outstanding Player awards as voted on by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Lavergne led North Central to a Division IV Non-Select title by averaging 26.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, helping the Hurricanes defeat Franklin in the championship game.
Allen and Northwood-Lena battled defending Division IV select champion Southern Lab into overtime, capturing the state crown with a three-point victory. The Kilgore College commit averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game during a dominant senior season.
LSWA CLASS 1A BASKETBALL CHARTS
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Omarion Layssard Northwood 6-1 Sr. 21.0
Bralyn Mayfield Lincoln Prep 6-4 Sr. 18.3
De’Vion Lavergne North Central 6-3 Sr. 26.9
Isiah Stevens Crescent City 6-0 So. 22.8
Jalan Washington White Castle 6-2 Sr. 18.0
SECOND TEAM
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Bryson Colbert Hamilton Christian 6-2 Sr. 16.5
Damondrick Blackburn Central Catholic 5-10 Sr. 17.9
Randarius Morris Northwood 6-4 Sr. 13.0
Mckennis Savoie North Central 6-2 Jr. 20.8
Matt Weaver St. Martin’s 6-2 Jr. 18.1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DE’VION LAVERGNE, NORTH CENTRAL
COACH OF THE YEAR: ANTONIO HUDSON, LINCOLN PREP
HONORABLE MENTION: Dwight Magee, Crescent City; Ja’Marcus Fisher; Magnolia Charter; Rodtrevious Crawley, Arcadia; Spencer Dunn, Homer; Ayden Warren, St. Mary’s; Joe Metoyer, St. Mary’s; Ayden Warren, St. Mary’s; Benjamin Case, Central Catholic; Brandon Heard, Lincoln Prep.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Na’Kiyah Allen Northwood 5-11 Sr. 22.0
Rhianna Battles Northwood 5-5 Jr. 12.0
Laurielle Bias Central Catholic 5-5 Jr. 21.5
Shaila Forman Southern Lab 5-9 So. 17.8
Kiara Comeaux Highland Baptist 5-7 Sr. 18.2
SECOND TEAM
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Anna Dale Melton Ouachita Christian 5-5 Sr. 15.0
Da’Zya Johnson Northwood 5-11 So. 16.0
Allie Furr Cedar Creek 5-6 Sr. 18.0
Layla Tell Haynesville 5-11 So. 15.0
Kori Wesley White Castle 5-1 8th 21.3
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: NA’KIYA ALLEN, NORTHWOOD-LENA
COACH OF THE YEAR: EDWIN COLBERT, HAMILTON CHRISTIAN
HONORABLE MENTION: DeAsia Alexander, Arcadia; Z’Riah Buggs, Homer; Asia Patin, Southern Lab; Lila Lewis, East Beauregard; Jade Oliney, Central Catholic; Alainah Felton, Riverside Academy; Lizzie McAdams, Cedar Creek; Asijah Wright, Lincoln Prep; McKenzie Deville, Hamilton Christian; Myracle Revon, Riverside Academy.