Juniors Ava Armentor and Abigail Borel each hit a major milestone in their pitching careers this season, recording their 500th strikeout of their high school careers.
Armentor achieved her 500th earlier in the season against Westgate, while Borel secured her’s against Centerville on Monday.
For Armentor, the achievement fell a little short of the goal she set for herself when she started at Highland.
“It feels good. Honestly I wanted to hit 1,000 (strikeouts) before my senior year, but I guess 500 is cool too,” she said, jokingly.
Armentor has been playing on the varsity team at Highland Baptist since her seventh grade season, spending all five years as pitcher. She also competes in travel ball when she isn’t playing for Highland.
All that experience has resulted in Armentor verbally committing to continue her playing career at Hinds Community College in Mississippi. She said that the coaches plan to use her as both a pitcher and a batter, with occasional appearances at third base.
For now, Armentor is still focused on Highland’s postseason performance. The Lady Bears entered the Select Division IV playoffs as the No. 16 seed this season, hosting No. 17 Ascension Christian on Monday in the first round.
Highland (17-9) are the favorites, having won nine of their previous 10 games to close out the regular season.
Armentor said that the team has their eyes on a trip to the state tournament, but she just wants to make it past the first round.
“My goal is to at least win the first playoff game,” she said. “I want to make it to the second round really badly. If we go to state, that’ll be amazing, but my goal is to just win that first playoff game.”
With over 500 strikeouts so far, Armentor said her goal for her senior season is to improve offensively.
“My goal next year is to hit 20 home runs,” she said. “I only hit 12 this season, so next year I definitely want to hit 20.”
Westgate’s Borel has been a three-year starter for the Lady Tigers, quickly taking over the starting pitcher role and leading Westgate to one of their best seasons on record this year.
Hitting 500 strikeouts as a junior is an accomplishment that she never expected herself to achieve.
“Honestly, when I was a freshman I never thought that this would be possible,” Borel said. “Now that I’m here, I’m really impressed with myself.”
Borel has spent the past five seasons as a pitcher, both for Westgate and her travel ball team Acadiana Spirit, but she didn’t start her softball career off as a pitcher.
“When I was younger, our pitcher broke her arm so they needed somebody to take that position,” she explained. “I tried it out and I fell in love with it.”
Borel said she doesn't currently have any college offers, but is interested in playing for either LSU-Alexandria or Louisiana College.
The Lady Tigers went 12-14, narrowly missing out on the Non-Select Division II playoffs by just one spot.
Borel said that her goal for next season is to make it to the playoffs, but the team will need to work hard to integrate a large group of underclassmen.
“We’re going to be a really young team next year, so if we can just get everyone to build chemistry and work together then hopefully we can make the playoffs next year,” she said.