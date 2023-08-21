Assessing the 2023 Highland Baptist Bears football team is not an easy task.
On one hand, Highland coach Rick Hutson, starting his fifth season at the school, has a returning quarterback in Parker Perry, who despite being injured last season, has returned and has, in the coach's words, "made great strides in throwing the ball in practice and in 7-on-7's this summer."
On the other hand, Hutson said that his team only has 29 players this season and an inexperienced front line, but some experience in the defensive secondary.
"Hopefully we can mold those lines into a cohesive unit and have some success on both sides of the ball," he said.
Another issue from last season was the fact that the Bears dealt with a rash of injuries that limited participation and affected Highland's on-field performance and their record.
"When you only have 29 players, who have to hope that injuries aren't going to affect you that much," Hutson said. "Every player on the team learns offense and defense."
"There is not a single player that doesn't go both ways and it's our job as coaches to limit the number of players that have to go both ways because I believe that a rested player can outplay a more talented player if that talented player has to go both ways all the time."
The biggest question mark for the Bears, according to Hutson, is how fast that inexperienced offensive line can jell into a cohesive unit.
"We've made big strides in that area but we won't know how much until we go against an opponent," Hutson said. "But it's going to be a continuing process all year to get better at the offensive line."
The Highland coach will be counting on a number of players this season; including Perry, wide receiver/defensive back Blayde Whilte, running back/linebacker Charlie Dartez, wide receiver/defensive back Garrett Barras and wide receiver/outside linebacker Quentin Martin.
At the end of the day though, what Hutson most wants to see out of his team is that the get better each week both as football players and as young men.