The Highland Baptist Christian School Bears will be playing with a chip on their shoulder this season after going 5-5 last season and narrowly missing out on the Division IV playoffs.

Led by junior quarterback Ty Olivier, the Bears looked dynamic during their summer 7-on-7 performances.



