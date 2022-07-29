The Highland Baptist Christian School Bears will be playing with a chip on their shoulder this season after going 5-5 last season and narrowly missing out on the Division IV playoffs.
Led by junior quarterback Ty Olivier, the Bears looked dynamic during their summer 7-on-7 performances.
Seniors Jacob Reaux, Bronson Charles, Antonio McGruder will provide much-needed leadership to the team that hopes to make their first playoff appearance of head coach Rick Hutson’s tenure.
The Bears will travel to Delcambre for a jamboree game on August 25. The District 8-2A Panthers will be a test of all the hard work that the Highland team has been putting in over the summer break.
Highland will begin the season on the road to Houma Christian and Hamilton Christian before settling in for four consecutive home contests.
District play begins on September 22. The Bears play two district games before they face Merryville on October 7. District play will resume and last until Highland’s week 10 matchup against Central Catholic.
Week 1, Friday September 2: Away vs Houma Christian
Week 2, Friday September 9: Away vs Hamilton Christian
Week 3, Friday September 16: Home vs St. John
Week 4, Friday September 22: Home vs Hanson Memorial(District)
Week 5, Friday September 30: Home vs Vermilion Catholic (District)
Week 6, Friday October 7: Home vs Merryville
Week 7, Friday October 14: Away vs Covenant Christian (District)
Week 8, Friday October 21: Home vs Jeanerette (District)
Week 9, Friday October 28: Away vs Centerville (District)
Week 10, Friday November 4: Away vs Central Catholic (District)