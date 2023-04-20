Prep Track & Field Highland dominates at District 7-1A track and field meet BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Apr 20, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The HBCS girls track and field team secured a third-straight District 7-1A title this year. HBCS T&F Buy Now Senior Kiara Comeaux was named female MVP for the district meet. HBCS T&F Buy Now Ella Blake (left) won 1st place in both the 1600-meters and 3200-meters. Mia Perello made the podium in both events. HBCS T&F Buy Now Tyler Blissett (center) and Neil Mason excelled in several events. HBCS T&F Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Highland Baptist track and field team got the ball rolling towards the state meet with excellent performances at the district meet on Tuesday.Senior multi-sport athlete Kiara Comeaux was named Most Outstanding Track Female with 1st place finishes in the 100-meters, long jump, 200-meters and 400-meters.Freshman Tyler Blissett continued his long distance supremacy with wins in the 800-meters, 1600-meters and 3200-meters, earning him the title of Most Outstanding Track Male.Maegan Champagne picked up another gold medal in the pole vault as well as a 1st place finish in the 800-meters and silver medals in the 300-meter hurdles and with the 4x400-meter relay team.Several athletes qualified for next week’s regional meet, including:Evie Olivier, shot putAddisen Yates, JavelinLizzie Harris, high jumpJustin Suite, discus and shot putBronson Charles: long jumpElla Blake: 1600m and 3200mMia Perello: 1600m and 3200mAllene Martin: 800m and 4x400Neil Mason: 800m, 1600m and 3200mAnna Perello: 400m and 4x400Madison Clark: 4x400The Highland Baptist girls team was named District 7-1A champions. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian April 20, 2023 9 hrs ago Most Popular Athlete of the Week Daily Iberian awards: Citizen of the Year, 20 Under 40 celebrated Softball playoffs heating up in Teche-area as Lady Tigers pick up big win Man in critical condition from St. Martin Parish accident dies after a week-long fight Cane River gets pecan-filled opening Baseball brackets to be released Tuesday NISH's Walker honored on LSWA's 5A All-State basketball team Authorities recover body at Port of Iberia Detectives investigating shooting in Franklin Early voting begins Saturday