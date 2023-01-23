Highland Baptist first baseman Jessica Suire signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career with National Park College on Friday.
Located in Hot Springs, Arkansas, National Park College competes as a Division II program in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The Nighthawks went 27-22 last year, 11-6 in their conference. First-year head coach Autumn Wyatt was honored as NJCAA Coach of the Year.
"It's a great opportunity," Suire said. "It's a really good school with a gorgeous campus. I've talked to so many girls there. They love it.
"The program, which is relatively new, made it far in their league. I'm just so excited."
As a two-year school, National Park College serves as a feeder program for four-year colleges. Suire plans to study business and nutrition during her stint at NPC before catching on with another program.
Suire, who has been a member of the varsity team at HBCS since the seventh grade, has started at first base for the Lady Bears since the eighth grade.
Although HBCS head coach Jody Suire has only been at the helm of the program for one year, he has coached his niece for years in travel softball.
"I've seen her grow, mature and flourish, not only as a young lady, but also as a great athlete and softball player," he said.
"She strives to be as good as she can be every day. She's a hard worker who is disciplined, and is a great teammate. She's always helping her teammates get better."
As a junior, Suire hit anywhere from second to fifth in the order while batting .443 with 31 hits, three doubles, 28 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 27 attempts.
"She's a good hitter who knows the strike zone well, which gives her the ability to go deep into the count," Coach Suire said. "I would normally put her as the leadoff hitter with those assets, but because of her power, I try to put someone on base in front of her."
The Bears went 11-10 last season and missed the playoffs by one spot. Coach Suire said one defensive play in particular stood out.
"We were playing Vermilion Catholic and they started rallying in the middle innings," he recalled. "On a ground ball, the throw to first went over Jessica's head. Just as the ball was overthrown, the runner took off for second base.
"Jessica ran, slid into the fence, barehanded the ball and threw from her knees to get the runner."
The Bears had only one senior, Bella Breaux, on last year's team. Suire is the only senior on this year's team.
Coach Suire has added 10 more games to the schedule.
"I expect much more this season," he said. "I think this team is ready for the next step. I fully expect us to be a Top 10 team."