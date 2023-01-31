Highland Baptist senior football standout Bronson Charles decided to take advantage of a unique opportunity when he signed a letter of intent with Calumet College of St. Joseph on Friday.
Calumet, whose mascot is the Crimson Wave, is located in Whiting, Indiana.
"It's about 20 minutes from Chicago," Charles said.
One year ago, Calumet joined the Midwest Sprint Football League along with Bellarmine University, Quincy University, Fontbonne University, Midway University and St. Mary of the Woods College.
According to a 2021 news release from the MSFL, its players cannot weigh more than 178 pounds. Friday, Charles said the weight limit has been increased to 186 lbs.
In a 2021 article from JP on Preps, Calumet athletic director Mike Avery said: "The games are super exciting. They're tricky. There are stunts. You'll see a running back who looks home free and he'll get run down by the left tackle. It's hard-hitting, fast."
That's what the Crimson Wave coaches had in mind when they scouted Charles, who weighs 176 lbs.
"They really liked what I did on film,' Charles said. "They liked how I'm explosive off the ball and how I use my speed at defensive end to get around blockers.
"They said they had to have me."
The Crimson Wave showed their appreciation for Charles by sending four of their coaches to the signing ceremony on Friday.
"It's kind of crazy that all of them came down to Louisiana to see me," Charles said. "The school is about building connections as a family, about coming together as one to build a wave. That's their goal.
"Their slogan is, 'Come grow with us.'"
In their first season, the Crimson Wave went 5-2 overall, 5-0 in conference play.
HBCS coach Rick Hutson said that Charles has overcome adversity during his career.
"As a sophomore, he broke his leg," Hutson said. "It took over a year to recover. He's made a lot of strides and has a lot of upside on the defensive side of the ball.
"He's a great pass rusher and can run plays down from the opposite side. He's a great kid who is always fun to be around, so they not only got a good player, they got a good teammate."