The Highland Baptist Christian School cross country teams both performed well at the 2022 LHSAA Division V State Meet at Northwestern State University on Monday.
The girls team finished in second place, led by third-place finisher Ella Blake and fifth-place finisher Mia Perello.
Always her harshest critic, Blake described her performance as “okay, I guess.”
“I could’ve done better, probably, but it was really cold.”
Perello said that she was happy with her performance, especially given the hazards on the course.
“I feel like I did good for it being very wet and muddy and a really tough course to run fast in.”
Head coach Toby Blissett said that he was proud of his team for doing what they needed to do to be successful.
“We talked all week about everybody doing their job, and that’s exactly what they did,” he said. “Every one of them came out here and did what they were supposed to, and that’s why we’re in the position that we are.”
Speaking about the performances of his two top runners, Blissett said that they continue to surprise him each race.
“Both of them blow my mind every time that they race. They come out and they’re not scared of any battle, they come out to fight every time that they race,” he said. “I’m very proud of both of them.”
Blissett also heaped praise on the rest of the team, whose performances bolstered the team’s overall score and won them second place in Division V.
“I can’t tell you how important it is to have the school backing us,” Blissett said. “Kiera (Comeaux), a senior basketball player, came in at the last minute to help us out. After the first meet I nicknamed her ‘clutch’ and she has definitely earned that nickname. She proved that again today, she was clutch for us and a difference-maker for sure.”
Maegan Champage (17th), Kiera Comeaux (24th), Chloe Delahoussaye (28th), Lillian Nicholson (51st) and Addisen Yates (68th) all contributed to the team’s win.
In the boys race, freshman Tyler Blissett blew away his competition this year after finishing in third place as an eighth grader in 2021. His winning time of 16:29.3 was more than 30 seconds faster than the competition, earning the young athlete his first state championship of his high school career.
“I didn’t run the time that I was hoping for, but I came here to get the win,” said Blissett after receiving his medal.
Blissett has been nursing an injury during the season, causing him to dial back on his performance at the regional meet earlier in the season.
“I worked very hard this year,” Blissett said. “I had a minor setback with the achilles but I fought back from that and came here and got the win.”
Now that Blissett has claimed gold in cross country, he will take a short break before turning his attention to the upcoming track season.
“I’m hoping to go at least 9:30 in the 3200-meters, 4:30 in the 1600-meters and low-two minutes in the 800-meters. It’s going to be a good season.
Last year, Blissett excelled in indoor track, winning the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York. He also performed well outdoors, making it to the LHSAA State Meet in multiple events and finished in seventh place at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon.
Also performing in the top 10 for Highland Baptist was senior Neil Mason.
After struggling in previous state meets with shin splints and chest issues, Mason was finally feeling fully fit as he stepped up to the starting line on Monday. Unencumbered by injury, the senior impressed everyone with a 7th place finish to end his cross country career.
Episcopal of Acadiana also took home awards on Monday, where the boys team won the Division IV trophy and William Brown led the Falcons with a time of 16:51.9.
Westgate’s boys performed well in the Division II race, where they were projected to finish as the 13th team. Led by 32nd-place runner Jonah Byrom, the Tigers took home a 10th place finish.
Full results from Teche-area teams and athletes are as follows.
Boys
Division II
Westgate, 10th place
32. BYROM, Jonah 17:49.5
66.REAL-MORENO, Bryan 19:01.2
77. HILL, Larry 19:19.8
85. PORTER, Josiah 19:47.0
96. OROZCO, Leonel 20:05.2
99. DAUTERIVE, John 20:06.1
114. HILL, Steven 20:53.0
Division III
Erath, 7th Place
6. BOUDREAUX, Dax 16:31.4
25. BRIGHT, Braxton 17:27.3
32. STUTES, Owen 17:38.7
56. SOIREZ, Cameron 18:42.4
64. HARDIN, Nathan 18:52.3
82. BRIGHT, Brayden 19:45.4
104. LANGE, Cadn 20:48.8
Division IV
Episcopal of Acadiana, 1st place
3. BROWN, William 16:51.9
9. FRANK, Anderson 17:11.9
17. HERNANDEZ, Greer 17:44.7
26. ROSS, Max 18:06.7
32. MCNEELY, Spencer 18:15.4
43. FOTI, Jude 18:39.5
51. BREAUX, Braxton 18:57.6
Division V
Highland Baptist Christian School, 8th place
1 BLISSETT, Tyler 16:29.3
7. MASON, Neil 17:57.5
72. NICHOLSON, Henry 21:39.8
81. BEGNAUD, Tate 22:04.4
103. NOWAKOWSKI, David 23:20.3
124. NOWAKOWSKI, Richard 25:28.6
Hanson Memorial
55. LANDRY, William 20:59.4
Girls
Division III
Erath, 12th place
22. TARIN-CARLON, Alexa 21:15.2
61. VICE, Makayla 23:23.1
68. CALDWELL, Marlee 23:51.2
85. HARGRAVE, Madison 25:17.7
93. ROBIN, Jaylee 25:38.6
100. CORMIER, Addison 26:08.4
Division IV
Catholic High
29. SALSMAN, Madalynn 21:18.0
Episcopal of Acadiana, 9th place
13. GUILLOTTE, Bailey 20:29.7
40. HOGGATT, Sara Grace 21:41.4
68. BLANCHARD, Minnie 22:42.2
70. THOM, Sophia 22:47.3
76. DESORMEAUX, Ellianna 23:04.7
132. LANGFORD, Ella 27:18.3
143. NASSAR, Sadie 29:32.1
Division V
Highland Baptist Christian School, 2nd place
3. BLAKE, Ella 20:37.9
5. PERELLO, Amelia 20:57.4
17. CHAMPAGNE, Maegan 22:54.6
24. COMEAUX, Kiera 23:43.0
28. DELAHOUSSAYE, Chloe 24:11.5
51. NICHOLSON, Lillian 25:42.9
68. YATES, Addisen 27:05.1
Hanson Memorial
42. ST. BLANC, Madi 25:19.7