Senior basketball star Kiara Comeaux signed with Dakota College in front of friends, family and coaches at the HBCS gym on Friday morning.
Comeaux, who was named to the 2023 All-Star basketball team as well as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's All-State team, said that the decision to sign with the Ladyjacks instead of one of the other teams pursuing her was down to the connection she felt with the coaching staff.
“The coach and I have such a tight bond,” she said. “He shared personal things with me and I shared personal things with him, so we were both able to open up to one another. I got close with the team already and he asked my opinion on a couple of people that he was looking to recruit. My family and I all loved it so I chose them.”
The Ladyjacks picked up another top prospect in Karrington Eugene from Southside High School. The six-foot, one-inch power forward will add additional firepower to the Ladyjacks’ roster, something Comeaux said will give them an edge next season.
“After that signing, I knew we were going to be able to do some big things,” Comeaux said. “We added another shooter from South Carolina as well so I feel like we should be able to do well next year.”
Located in Bottineau, North Dakota, Dakota College isn’t the typical destination for athletes from South Louisiana. Comeaux said she always wanted to travel, so the school was a good fit.
“I’ve always wanted to travel, so that was a big part of it. My family always told me that there isn’t anything for me here.”
Comeaux currently plays three sports at Highland and is also being scouted to play volleyball at Dakota College.
Head basketball coach Carol Sensley said that she is proud of what Comeaux has accomplished and knows that she will do well at the next level.
“She’s going to do really well. I’ve been so proud to see her grow and mature, not just as a basketball player but as a leader and as a young lady,” Sensley said. “She’s a competitor no matter where she goes and she always wants to win. She always said that she wanted to go where there was snow so I said she’s definitely not going to be low on snow, that’s for sure.”