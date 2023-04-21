Senior basketball star Kiara Comeaux signed with Dakota College in front of friends, family and coaches at the HBCS gym on Friday morning.

Comeaux, who was named to the 2023 All-Star basketball team as well as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's All-State team, said that the decision to sign with the Ladyjacks instead of one of the other teams pursuing her was down to the connection she felt with the coaching staff.



