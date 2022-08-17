As the Highland Baptist Christian School football team prepared to depart for a preseason camp in Dry Creek last week, Bears coach Rick Hutson found out that he needed to find a new quarterback.
Ty Olivier, a junior who had been a varsity starter at inside linebacker since his freshman year, as well as the team’s quarterback last year, decided to transfer to another school.
The Bears were not only losing their star player. They were also losing a highly respected team leader.
On one hand, the timing made it tough with school set to begin this week. On the other hand, the main purpose of the camp was to build leadership skills, and the Bears took full advantage of the opportunity.
“That’s the first time I’ve taken the team on an overnight trip,” Hutson said. “One thing that was really taught was leadership, and several kids stepped up into a larger leadership role.
“We came back a different team. I saw some kids really open up and discuss some things that were on their hearts. Some kids who had been really quiet came out of their shells and spoke up. We got a lot out of it.”
Parker Perry is one of the Bears who is assuming a larger leadership role. The junior started last season at defensive back and was an all-district kicker. He was expected to add wide receiver to his resume this season, but now Perry will be the quarterback.
The three-sport athlete plays basketball and baseball, where he pitches and plays third base. Hutson said Perry is one of the fastest players on the football team, which should serve him well.
“Parker is one of the best athletes in our school,” Hutson said. “He could probably play four or five sports. He’s one of the best kickers I’ve been around. He’s very athletic.
“He runs really well. I think that adds another dimension that all coaches like to have where your quarterback can turn a bad play into a good play.”
Perry quickly warmed up to the idea of playing quarterback and has embraced the change of position.
“At first he was a little hesitant,” Hutson said. “He feels much more confident now that he sees that he can do it. I was optimistic that he could do it, and after a couple of days, I became confident because I could see it at practice.
“So far we’ve been nothing short of amazed at the progress he’s made.”
In addition to his running ability, Perry has an above-average arm. He’s also been a sponge when it comes to soaking up knowledge about his new position.
“Parker is very studious,” Hutson said. “He wants to know every detail of everything we’re doing. He’s not going to leave anything to chance. He’s going to practice it. You can tell when he comes to practice that he’s worked on some stuff from the day before.