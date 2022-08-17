Perry mug
Buy Now

Highland's Parker Perry is one of the most well-rounded athletes on the Bear's roster

 MIKE COPPAGE/The daily Iberian

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As the Highland Baptist Christian School football team prepared to depart for a preseason camp in Dry Creek last week, Bears coach Rick Hutson found out that he needed to find a new quarterback.

Ty Olivier, a junior who had been a varsity starter at inside linebacker since his freshman year, as well as the team’s quarterback last year, decided to transfer to another school.



Tags