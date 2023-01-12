Highland Baptist Girls Fall Short
M'Kiyiah Olivier drives in this Daily Iberian file photo.

YOUNGSVILLE - Highland Baptist's fourth-quarter comeback bid came up just short in a 47-40 loss at Southside in a non-district girls basketball game on Tuesday.

The game showcased two of the area's hottest squads. It was the eighth consecutive win for Class 5A Southside, which has won 11 of its last 13 games.



