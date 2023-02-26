Despite taking a 24-16 lead into the halftime break, Highland’s playoff run was cut short by poor rebounding and an officiating crew that stifled every defensive press.

“It’s basically a tale of two halves,” said Highland Baptist head coach Carol Sensley. “I think that, underneath the basket, they just out-rebounded us. I thought they were more physical under the basket and I think that’s the difference in the ballgame.”



Tags