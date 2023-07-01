CYPREMORT POINT – Teche Area fishermen, young and old, thumbed their nose at searing, suffocating heat Friday afternoon to be a part of one of the busiest opening days for the popular Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.

A conservative estimate of 40 boats showed up at fishing rodeo headquarters for the 3-6 o’clock weigh-in under the pavilion along Quintana Canal. The Day I onslaught on the scales kept fishing rodeo officials hustling.



