CYPREMORT POINT – Teche Area fishermen, young and old, thumbed their nose at searing, suffocating heat Friday afternoon to be a part of one of the busiest opening days for the popular Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
A conservative estimate of 40 boats showed up at fishing rodeo headquarters for the 3-6 o’clock weigh-in under the pavilion along Quintana Canal. The Day I onslaught on the scales kept fishing rodeo officials hustling.
“When we opened up at 3 o’clock, we had people waiting to weigh in. It’s been constant, one after another,” Dusty Hulin said.
Hulin, who recently became a board member of the nonprofit conservation organization, saw the crush of fish destined for the scales early and stepped up to assist veteran weighmaster Mackie Boudreaux.
“He was up there by himself. I said, ‘Mackie, area going to make it through the rodeo?’ I jumped up there,” he said.
Nearly every crew had its share of fish and all had stories to tell as they jockeyed for early position for first-, second- and third-place fish as well as individual awards in the Junior Division and Inside Division. The majority of Offshore Division boats will show up on the third and final day before the scales close at 1 p.m. Sunday. Reportedly, there are many of them entered.
“It was a wonderful day. They (fish) are hungry and they’re biting,” Brooks Amy, Fish Karma’s skipper, said after his crew put three fish on the Inside Divison leaderboard, including Perry Scot’s first-place flounder (2.32) and slot redfish (7.97).
Fish Karma took the early lead for the Inside Division Boat Captain’s Award with 262 points while Scott is one of the angler’s to beat for Inside Division Best All-Around Fishermen with 188 points, tied with Josh St. Germain.
Amy’s crew included his son, Hayden Amy, 13, his friend, Jacob Fisher of St. Martinville, and Scott. They caught slot reds, flounder and white trout.
About the heat, Amy said, “It was heavy and harsh but the fishing was great on the east side of the island (Marsh Island).”
Perhaps no one had a more enjoyable day than three fishin’ buddies – skipper David Kaplan of Broussard and crew members John Broussard and Marcus Bonvillain, both of New Iberia. Kaplan went into the second day of fishing with the third-place slot redfish, a 7.76-pounder that trails Scott’s pacesetter and the elder Amy’s 7.92-pounder.
They fished out of Kaplan’s 17-foot Triton. Where? Well, you know what they say about anglers when they open their mouth but the general consensus among the three was they fished, maybe, the north side of Marsh Island.
For sure, Broussard said, wherever they were there was a light breeze early that disappeared after 9:30 a.m.
“It got bad,” he said.
Kaplan, fishing his first-ever IR&GC event, agreed and said, “That’s when it went from 82 to 102.”
Lady Luck frowned on one of the boats in early contention for individual and overall awards in the Inside Division. Josh St. Germain’s Quality Time, carrying his long-time crew of wife, Brandy St. Germain, and sons Noah, Luke and Ethan, has been scratched from the rest of the event because of undetermined motor troubles.
“I’ve got boat problems. I’m in limp mode. I don’t know. I think it’s something with oil. We ain’t fishing tomorrow (Saturday). I’m going to pick it up. I don’t want to risk messing something up worse,” Josh St. Germain said after he put two first-place fish (.77-pound white trout and 36.8-pound garfish) on the Inside Division leaderboard.
Fishing success was above average for his hard-fishing crew, he said.
“Oh, yeah. It was good. We caught a lot of fish in the little while we got to fish.
Heith St. Germain’s crew made its mark on the Inside Division leaderboard. Ditto for Keo Khamphilavong’s crew.
St. Germain’s daughter, Karleigh St. Germain, had a first-place redfish (31.5 pounds) and second-place white trout (.72 pounds) going into the second day of fishing in the Inside Division.
Khamphilavong, his nephew, Matthew Khamphilavong, Michel Fortier and Randy Migues were foiled after getting redfish when the tide dropped before they could take advantage of their second spot.
“We are shifting gears tomorrow. We’ll do something totally different,” Khamphilavong said.