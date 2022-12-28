LOREAUVILLE - Loreauville High product Zy Alexander was one of seven players from the NCAA Transfer Portal to sign with LSU last week.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior cornerback, who transferred from Southeastern Louisiana, was the only FCS transfer for the Tigers. LSU signed another cornerback in Texas A&M transfer Denver Harris.
According to preliminary depth charts, Alexander could compete for the starting boundary cornerback job with Laterrance Welch.
Alexander chose the Tigers over offers from Southern Cal, Miami, Baylor and West Virginia, among others.
"I think Zy had his eyes set on LSU for a while," Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. "He knew where he wanted to go. Once he got that offer, he canceled the other visits."
Martin knows a thing or two about talent, having coached players such as Domanick Davis, Jonathan Zenon, Charles Alexander and Jessie Daniels at Breaux Bridge.
Davis rushed for over 2,0000 yards at LSU before being drafted in the fourth round by the Houston Texans. He was named NFL Rookie of the Year.
Daniels, a strong safety, was a member of LSU's 2003 national championship team. Zenon was a cornerback on LSU's 2007 national championship team.
"I've always used Domanick as the measuring stick," Martin said. "He's the best all-around player I've been around."
At Breaux Bridge, Davis scored every point - rushing for five TDs, converting five PATs and kicking a field goal - in a 38-0 win over Church Point.
Martin said that performance was unequaled until Alexander passed for three TDs and rushed for four to spark Loreauville to an upset of higher-seeded Lake Arthur in the first round of the 2019 Class 2A playoffs.
"One of the touchdowns was a 30-yard dart Zy threw to Logan Girouard," Martin said. "It ended up being KATC's Play of the Year."
"I walked off the field and told Derwin Antoine, one of our coaches: 'I don't think I've ever seen anything like that.'"
That wasn't the last time Alexander made such an impression on Martin. In the postseason I-10 Bowl, Alexander moved to receiver where he caught four passes for 117 yards and three TDs in the Lafayette Area All-Stars' 40-10 rout of Lake Charles.
"He only practiced at receiver for two days," said Martin, who served as Lafayette's offensive coordinator. "He's just that type of player with his unique height and length."
Martin has stayed in contact with Alexander over the years. They exchange daily texts with Bible scriptures. The two have been seeing each other in person lately, as Alexander has been training at LHS.
"He was there working out when I left the school just now," Martin said on Monday. "The thing that separated Domanick Davis was his work ethic. Zy fits the same mold."
Martin said that Alexander will report to LSU on Jan. 14.