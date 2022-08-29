The last three years, the Bears narrowly missed the cut in the Division IV 16-team bracket, which has been expanded to 24 teams this season.
Coach Rick Hutson will rely on first-year starting quarterback Parker Perry and a talented group of receivers to move the chains after a run-first philosophy in 2021.
Jacob Reaux (5-11, 175, Sr.) and Blayde White (5-10, 170, Jr.) are returning starters at receiver. White was an all-district selection last year.
Rowan Charpentier, Tucker Romero, Quentin Martin and Porter Mauney are also expected to be in the rotation at receiver.
"Blayde is one of the fastest guys on the team," Hutson said. "He's a two-way starter who plays with a lot of passion.
"I think we have six to eight receivers who will be ready for varsity football. They're going to have to be good blockers on screen passes. The way we throw screens, it's not a glamorous position. You have to be able to block."
Perry (5-9, 170, Jr.) was a starter at defensive back last year. He was also an all-district kicker who should be a dual-threat with the run and pass.
"He's very athletic," Hutson said of Perry. "He kind of reminds me of when we had Myles Liggans at quarterback. He'll give us some speed at the position."
The Bears will look to three backs - Austin Stafford, J'Von Denton and Danny Mendoza - to offset the loss of workhorse Jarworski Joseph from last year's 5-5 team.
The offensive line returns only one starter in tackle Bronson Charles (6-2, 210, Sr.), but there is some experience along the interior with Weston Bradley (6-0, 185, Sr.), Charlie Dartez (6-0, 205, Sr.), and Antonio McGruder (6-2, 255. Sr.)
Bradley was a starter at fullback last year, while Dartez and McGruder both started on defense.
Logan Savoie (5-10, 175, Soph.) will join the group at center.
"They're all smart kids," Hutson said of the offensive line. "Last year, our line was huge and was good at run-blocking, but they weren't a spread o-line. All our guys on the line this year can run."
The Bears return five starters on defense, including three of the back seven. The defensive line promises to be stout with Charles and McGruder. Charles was the team's best pass rusher last season, while McGruder will move around to try and exploit mismatches.
White makes all the checks from his free safety position. He'll be joined in the secondary by Romero (5-9, 150, Soph.) and Charpentier (5-9, 155, Soph.).
The Bears have non-district games against Houma Christian, Hamilton Christian, St.John-Plaquemine and Merryville. The Bears lost to Hamilton Christian and defeated St. John in 2021. Houma Christian and Merryville are new additions.
The district includes Vermilion Catholic Central Catholic, Covenant Christian, Centerville, Hanson Memorial and Jeanerette, which drops from Class 2A to 1A.
"Vermilion Catholic has the most numbers and the most tradition," Hutson said. "They'll dress out two or three times as many players as us. Football is a numbers game. When you have the numbers on your side, it's an advantage.
"Central Catholic is a traditional district power. They return their star running back, Damondrick Blackburn. After that, it should be really competitive."
The Bears lost a 19-14 thriller against Central Catholic in Week 10 last year.
"I expect us to play hard every Friday night," Hutson said. "I expect us to get better as the season goes along, and I expect us to have great attitudes every practice, which will carry over to Friday night."