HBCS Alumni

Highland Baptist Christian School alumni played against one another in a basketball game held at HBCS. 

 Mike Coppage

The first Highland Baptist Christian School alumni basketball game took place last weekend at the school gymnasium. 13 alumni came together to form two teams - Green and Gold - that battled fiercely for four quarters with the Gold team winning 32-29.

Tammy Helverston White and her daughter, Breigh White Breaux, organized the event with the help of Gary Roberts, who they described as "the first real athlete to come through the school."