FRANKLIN - Highland Baptist erased an early deficit to take a 48-35 win over Hanson Memorial in a District 7-1A girls basketball game on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers took an 8-2 lead on a three-pointer by Madi St. Blanc at the 1:45 mark of the first quarter. The Lady Bears got a three from Logan Boutte to end the quarter.
Boutte, who came off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points, continued to excel in the second quarter. The freshman scored the first six points of the quarter to help complete an 11-0 run that put the Bears ahead 16-8.
"We have a lot of injuries right now, so I feel like I need to step up and be that player to help the team," Boutte said. "I like to have my presence known on the court. That's what I did tonight."
The Bears (10-7, 2-0) made 8-of-13 free throws with Boutte sinking 7-of-8. She made a variety of shots including two floaters in the lane and a reverse lay-up.
"She has a lot of tricks in her bag," HBCS coach Carol Sensley said. "She's very talented. Defensively, she's stepped in and been a major contributor."
The Bears were playing their sixth consecutive road game with two more away games at Vermilion Catholic and Southside up next.
M'Kiyiah Olivier, who scored nine points, and Kiara Comeaux (six points) are both dealing with injuries. Olivier twisted her ankle and Comeaux injured her shoulder in last week's win at Central Catholic.
Olivier hit back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter for a 26-13 lead.
The Bears have bolstered their inside game with the emergence of freshman Madison Clark (eight points) and senior Najah Johnson's return from injury. McKenzi Dorsey adds depth in the post.
"Najah brings a level of calmness and leadership, as well as another threat to catch it inside and finish," Sensley said. "Clark has been very solid defensively and rebounding the basketball. Dorsey has been giving up some good minutes.
"It was a good team effort. Everyone trusted each other, stepped up and did what we needed to do to help each other on the floor. We've been talking about trusting each other. We did that tonight."
Highland Baptist now owns road wins over its two toughest district opponents. Last Friday, the Bears defeated Central Catholic 56-51 in Morgan City. Yvette Olivier led the Bears in scoring against the Eagles (12-4, 1-1).
"Central Catholic is a very tough place to play," Sensley said. "They have size, and they have guards who can shoot it and handle it. I'm proud of how we responded to the physicality of the game. I had been challenging the girls, and they handled it quite well."
St. Blanc led Hanson (10-4, 0-1) with 12 points. Hilary Pillaro, Kinsley King and St. Blanc have been the most consistent scorers for coach Jamar Garrett.
"We made some early outside shots while Highland Baptist got out to a slow start," Garrett said. "I think they were figuring out how they were going to attack the game. That played in our favor, but we didn't capitalize enough. We missed some easy lay-ups and left a lot of points on the board."