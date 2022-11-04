The Highland Baptist Christian School girls cross country team picked up another team win, this time at the Division V, Region 2 meet on Thursday.
After finishing in first place at the Parish and District meets, the girls team added senior basketball star Kiera Comeaux to give them the edge for their regional competition.
Finishing in first place was Ella Blake, a middle schooler at Highland Baptist. Mia Perello, another eighth grader, placed third. Meagan Champagne (7th), Chloe Delahoussaye (ninth), and Kiera Comeaux (11th) also added top finishes to give the Highland team the win with 23 points. Lillian Nicholson (24th) and Addisen Yates (32nd) also competed.
Hanson Memorial senior Madi St. Blanc finished in 17th place.
The Highland Baptist boys team finished in fourth place. Senior Neil Mason was the runner-up in the boys event and will compete in the state meet on Nov. 14.
Freshman standout Tyler Blissett was able to compete following his injury that saw him miss the parish and district meets, but purposely ran a slow time to not risk any further injury problems.
New Iberia Senior High
The NISH cross country team competed in the Division I, Region 2 meet on Thursday.
Anaka Leger, the team’s only female competitor at the event, finished in 103rd place.
Aden Romero led the performances for the Yellow Jackets boys team, finishing in 60th place. Mason Leblanc (92nd), Trent Leblanc (98th), Mason Haydel (107th) and Roger Fusilier (108th) also competed.
Westgate High School
The Tigers will compete in the Division II, Region 2 meet on Saturday.
Jonah Byrom, Leonel Orozco, Josiah Porter, John Dautrieve, Larry Hill, Bryan Real-Moreno and Steven Hill will all compete.
Erath High School
Senior Dax Boudreaux placed fifth in the Division III, Region 2 meet on Thursday. Braxton Bright finished in 11th place, while Owen Stutes finished in 15th, Cadn Lange finished in 28th, Nathan Hardin finished in 30th, Cameron Soirez finished in 32nd and Brayden Bright finished in 35th.