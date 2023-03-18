Highland Baptist standout Kiara Comeaux will get one more opportunity to shine on the prep stage before she makes her way to the college ranks, representing the West team for the All-Star game held at Louisiana Christian University.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” said Comeaux. “I was really hoping to (make the all-star game) but I didn’t know that I made the team until my coach told me. It’s a lot to process but I’m happy about it.”
Comeaux was an integral part of the Lady Bears’ team as they progressed through the season, averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Comeaux said that while her stats should speak for themselves, the All-Star game is a way to prove to everyone that she didn’t just do well because she played at a small school.
“I feel like this is my time to prove to everyone that it’s not just because I was in a small division,” Comeaux explained. “This is my time to show off.”
Showing off will certainly help silence the critics, but it will also be an important step in securing final offers before she graduates.
An exciting recruiting prospect highlighted on LGR Basketball’s list of top unsigned seniors, Comeaux has received offers from William Penn University, Missouri Valley College, Williston State College, the University of Fort Lauderdale, Cisco College and the University of Antelope Valley.
At the All-Star game, Comeaux said she has another opportunity to show recruiters what she can offer.
“If I just take my time and be patient,” she said. “The offers will come but it’s all about my defense and that’s what I want to show this weekend.”
Comeaux will be joined by fellow Teche-area athlete Amari Butler of Franklin. Comeaux said that she is looking forward to bonding with her teammates ahead of their game on Saturday.
“I feel like we’ll all click with one another on Friday. We’ll be able to do some team bonding.”
It won’t just be her teammates that Comeaux will be looking forward to seeing. According to the senior, she will be bringing a substantial fan section with her to Pineville.
“It’s going to be fun,” Comeaux said. “I’ve never experienced this kind of thing so I’m excited. My parents are excited also and my coach is definitely excited about it. I have a lot of people going.”