Highland Baptist standout Kiara Comeaux will get one more opportunity to shine on the prep stage before she makes her way to the college ranks, representing the West team for the All-Star game held at Louisiana Christian University.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” said Comeaux. “I was really hoping to (make the all-star game) but I didn’t know that I made the team until my coach told me. It’s a lot to process but I’m happy about it.”



