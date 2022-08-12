Dick McCloskey, longtime head coach at Hanson Memorial High School, rounded out the Top 10 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Prep Football All-Time Wins List.
McCloskey, who passed away in 1986 at the age of 66, spent 39 seasons as head coach for the Tigers. At the time of his death, McCloskey was the winningest coach in Louisiana.
McCloskey coached 21 teams into the state playoffs, and in 1976, his team won the Class A state title with a 13-2 record. His career coaching record was 286 wins, 141 losses and 6 ties. He coached in 433 games and is a member of both the LHSAA-LHSCA and LSWA Halls of Fame.
St. Martinville Senior High School’s Carroll Delahoussaye also placed highly on the list at No. 25 with 246 wins, 92 losses and 1 tie from 339 games. Delahoussaye’s career spanned 28 seasons.
Loreauville High School coach Kirk Crochet also featured. Coming in at a tied No. 54, Crochet finished his career with a 201-122 record from 323 games. Crochet spent 28 seasons as head coach at Loreauville.
Wins leader J.T. Curtis of John Curtis Christian School has spent 53 seasons on the sidelines, racking up 603 wins from 684 games. Curtis is the second coach in the nation to win 600 or more games, and is currently 18 wins behind current national record holder John McKissick.
No. 2 coach Jim Hightower of St. Thomas Moore has a 447-132-1 record from 580 games. His 48 year career is one of the longest active coaching careers in Louisiana.