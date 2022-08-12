Purchase Access

Dick McCloskey, longtime head coach at Hanson Memorial High School, rounded out the Top 10 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Prep Football All-Time Wins List.

McCloskey, who passed away in 1986 at the age of 66, spent 39 seasons as head coach for the Tigers. At the time of his death, McCloskey was the winningest coach in Louisiana.



