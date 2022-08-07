Gulf State Wrestling makes its return to the Teche-area, hosting Summer Slam 6 on August 13 at the West St. Mary Rec Center.
The event, which features wrestlers from around the Gulf Coast, is a fundraiser for the New Iberia Senior High baseball team.
Fan favorites such as Jordan Jaa, Crimson Tiger, Xtian Blake, Mustang Mike, and Chase Mathews will be competing.
A Championship bout featuring GSW champion Minotaur taking on number one contender Mad Dog Gil is one that you won’t want to miss. GSW tag team champions The Cajun Outlawz will be defending their titles.
Squaring off in a Local Legends match will be Hugh Andre (H.M. Flair) and Stoney Linn (Stoneman).
Linn, a veteran wrestler of over twenty years, said that Andre has always wanted to get into the ring with him. Following Andre’s interference during a January event, which led to Linn taking a shot to the head from a pan, the two have been building to a showdown that will determine once and for all which is the top competitor.
The event will be officiated by guest referee Brent Indest, former head football coach at Catholic High School.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under if purchased in advance.
Tickets are selling fast, so don’t wait to secure your seat. Cal (985) 518-0433 or (985) 394-1569 to purchase tickets. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.