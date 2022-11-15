BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics on Monday night held a special event, “Greater Because of Her,” in the Pete Maravich Center, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.
The event culminated LSU Athletics’ yearlong celebration of 50 years of women’s varsity sports by honoring its trailblazers and educating current student-athletes and the community on the history and impact of the past five decades.
“Greater Because of Her” featured a keynote address by NBC Sports anchor Maria Taylor, a former All-SEC volleyball player and basketball player at the University of Georgia.
The evening was also highlighted by a “Walk of Women,” acknowledging some of the most influential women in LSU’s academic and athletics history, and the announcement of the creation of the Sue Gunter Impact Award, named in honor of the legendary former LSU and U.S. Olympic women’s basketball coach.
The Sue Gunter Impact Award will recognize each year at LSU a person who has made a dramatic and lasting impact, contributing to the advancement of women and the growth of women’s athletics.
During Monday night’s festivities, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward paid tribute to the former student-athletes who paved the way for women currently competing in varsity sports at LSU.
Woodward noted that the first official letter award records on file at LSU begin following the 1977-1978 academic year; however, over 100 women had participated in athletics at LSU prior to the ’77-78 season. Those women who had previously gone unrecognized for their athletics exploits were granted Honorary Letter Awards on Monday night.
“By honoring the past and learning from the incredible women who have competed and contributed as Tigers,” Woodward expressed to the honorees, “we will ensure your legacy extends into the next 50 years of transformation on our campus and in our community.”
“Greater Because of Her was such an impactful and exciting event!” said Leighann Westfall, LSU Athletics’ Executive Director of External Relations and Letterwinner Engagement. “I felt privileged to be a part of the celebration and to see so many LSU women trailblazers in one room. Through my role with the L Club, I have had the opportunity to speak to many of the women that were recognized at the event; the stories of their time at LSU competing as a Tiger truly inspired me and our entire Athletics Department.
“With the celebration of 50 years of Title IX, we knew it was the perfect moment to commemorate the women that should have been recognized back then. Granting these women letter status and welcoming them to the L Club was an honor!”
Following are the women that were presented Monday night with the LSU Athletics Honorary Letter Award:
BASKETBALL
Denise Anderson
Yvette Bourgeois
Pam Cook Forrest
Faith Bahm
Nancy French
Tammy Wall
Annette Guillotte Boudreaux
Pamela Hall Waguespack
Leah Harper
Renee Hoffpauir
Sue Hunt
Donna Hymel
Celeste Jeansonne Small
Jacki Johnson Andrews
Julie Jones
Charmaine Seal Keltner
Janet Kember
Cheryl Kirk
Debbie Letlow Burgess
Joan Miller Landry
Marie Savoie
Suzanne Seefield
Susie Simmons
Elaine Anita Smith-Weary
Wendy Triche
Diana Nelson
Kathy Moffett Luke
Julie Gross
GYMNASTICS
Cathy Cheverton
Deborah Collier
Sheryl Demarche
Val Dicharry
Cathy Fouchi
Brenda Gelespi
Claire Herthum Major
Lori James
Alison King
Jean-Marie Lacobee
Judy Littlejohn
Sharon Lovell
Debie Menzie
Jane Mielenz
Janet Milner
Lee Musgrove
Darlene Nobel Ford
Sandy Oswald
Sharron Patterson
Janie Perdue Lepine
Margaret Sartin
Anna Sells
Cathy Sterritt
Jackie Walker
Leslie Waller
Cindy Wingo
Marilyn Woods
Kathie Zepp
SWIMMING
Terry Aiple
Christie Beale
Barbara Beck
Cheryl Blake
Lisa Bloom McGehee
Karen Bruggers
Barbara Butenhoff
Mary Ann Connell
Lori Cottingham Bergstresser
Kim Cunningham
Laura D’Antoni
Alicia Deya
T.J. Duhon
Annette Forroux
Annelie Goodwin
Gigi Grimes
Candida Guevara
Carol Horn
Debbie Huck Loux
Laura Hyde
Mary Jane Ingram
Nanette Jaynes
Charlotte McLaughlin
Jan Meador
Shana Moss
Dianne Petrocco
Carol Rabalais
Mary Jane Rountree
Cheryl Segrave
Cory Smith Meyers
Jan Taylor
Les Williams
Nancy Zundel
VOLLEYBALL
Judy Mogalgab
Mary Ellen Walder
Sue Arboneaux
Cheryl Copel
Nancie Wintz
Leila Brynes
Cecile Brown
Karey McGinnis
Peggy O’Meara Arnold
Holly Roig Hatcher
Jessie Badrena
Dr. Susan Clark Eades
Cathy Koch
Kathy Moffett
Renee Schwing
Shelia Serich Papelbon
TENNIS
Susan Dozier
Barbara Kramer
Beth Borel
Dixie Avera
Kathy Holliday
Ann Hendley
Chotsie Thompson
Carol Paret
Suzanne Baker
Patti Ware
Elaine Switzer
Jane Eason
Marty Glinke
Lee Ann Hoffman
Cindy Leake
Bonnie Bossetta
Sue Landry
Marie Montaluo
Maile Smith
Tisha Weil