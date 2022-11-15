BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics on Monday night held a special event, “Greater Because of Her,” in the Pete Maravich Center, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.

The event culminated LSU Athletics’ yearlong celebration of 50 years of women’s varsity sports by honoring its trailblazers and educating current student-athletes and the community on the history and impact of the past five decades.



Tags