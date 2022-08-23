The Grambling State University football program is doing a nine-part series, as we look to breakdown each position. Today, we begin a look at the Tiger defense, starting with the defensive linemen
Position Coach: Ken Delgado
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Grambling State University football program is doing a nine-part series, as we look to breakdown each position. Today, we begin a look at the Tiger defense, starting with the defensive linemen
Position Coach: Ken Delgado
Defense is known to win championships, so it is no surprise Grambling State returns a wealth on the defensive line. Blend that in with the new coming group and this defense has a chance to be something special.
Delgado, who has spent more than 30 years as a coach at many different levels, said he is excited about the opportunity to coach in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and looks forward to the challenge.
With fall camp still in high gear, Delgado was quick to point out that the defensive line continues to improve day in and day out.
"The main focus for our defensive line is to establish our work habits, changing the culture here, not just with the whole team, but within each position group," Delgado said. "We want to be physical and play with effort, along with being sharp in our assignments."
Delgado said Tiger fans can expect the defensive line to play hard and be physical.
"Hopefully we will be able to impact the game in a positive way for us to contribute to our winning season," he said. "I think I have a pretty good group of guys who have the ability, especially at the defensive end position. I think that will be a factor as we march through the season."
One of the biggest names on the defensive line that will look to make an impact is All-SWAC First Team performer Sundiata Anderson.
Anderson has earned many preseason honors, including being named an HBCU BOXTOROW All-American. Last season, he registered a team-high five sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss of 42 yards. He also forced a team-high three fumbles, and had two quarterback hurries, along with one pass breakup.
Key Returners: Sundiata Anderson, Javon Carter, Wesley Green, Jaden Hardy, Lane Lewis, Cameron Richardson, Syemere Roberts and Jalon Sheffield,
Newcomers: Meldon Capurs, Xavier Cousar, Byron Jones, Bradley Lewis, Chandler Moncrief, Terrion Morgan, Jacoby Scott and Markeis Sykes
Season Opener: Saturday, September 3, 2022 | at Arkansas State | 6 p.m. | Centennial Bank Stadium | ESPN+
Season Tickets: Visit gsutigers.com or call the GSU Ticket Office by calling (318) 274-2629
FOLLOW GRAMBLING STATE ATHLETICS
For complete coverage of Grambling State athletics, please follow the Tigers on social media at @GSU_Tigers (Twitter), /GramblingStateTigers1901 (Facebook), @gramblingathletics (Instagram) or visit the official home of Grambling State Athletics at gsutigers.com.
Copyright © 1997- • The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.