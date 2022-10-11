Lyndon Rash

Senior receiver Lyndon Rash finished the game with 86 yards and 1 touchdown against Alabama A&M.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. | The Grambling State University football team fought hard, but could not hold off Alabama A&M in a double-overtime thriller as the Bulldogs picked up a 37-31 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory on Saturday afternoon at Louis Crews Stadium.

Grambling State (1-5 overall, 0-3 SWAC) got the ball to begin the game, but the Tigers were forced to punt the football.



