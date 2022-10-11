HUNTSVILLE, Ala. | The Grambling State University football team fought hard, but could not hold off Alabama A&M in a double-overtime thriller as the Bulldogs picked up a 37-31 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory on Saturday afternoon at Louis Crews Stadium.
Grambling State (1-5 overall, 0-3 SWAC) got the ball to begin the game, but the Tigers were forced to punt the football.
On Alabama A&M's opening drive, Chandler Moncrief strip-sacked Xavier Lankford as Grambling State forced the turnover and started the drive at the Bulldog 12 yard-line. However, the Tiger offense could not move the football as Garrett Urban booted a 31-yard field goal, giving GSU a 3-0 lead with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1) used a fake punt on fourth-and-short to complete a 12-play, 70-yard drive as Donovan Eaglin, the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week, rushed 26 yards up the middle for the score, giving Alabama A&M a 7-3 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Alabama A&M drove 73 yards in 13 plays, coming away with no points, as Victor Barbosa's 43-yard field was short with just over one minute left in the first half.
Grambling State took advantage of the missed field goal as Quaterius Hawkins connected with Claude Coleman for five yards and Lyndon Rash for 63 yards, setting up first down at the AAMU 6 with 26 seconds remaining. After a GSU timeout, Rash caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Hawkins as the Tigers grabbed a 10-7 lead right before halftime.
Alabama A&M used some tricky to retake the lead midway through the third quarter.
The Bulldogs moved the football to the GSU 43 before Isiah Cox completed a 27-yard pass and gain to Quincy Casey to set up first down at the GSU 16. On the very next play, Casey tossed the ball to right side, completing a 16-yard touchdown to Cox, as Alabama A&M went 87 yards in nine plays to take a 14-10 lead with 7:09 left.
On the very next ensuing drive for the Tigers, after a delay of game penalty, Hawkins scrambled to gain yardage after the pocket collapsed. However, Marvin Smith forced the fumble, with Hayden Gifford recovering the ball at the GSU 12.
Alabama A&M took advantage of the turnover as Victor Barbosa connected on a 29-yard field goal as the Bulldogs extended the lead to 17-10 with 4:10 remaining in the third period.
Grambling State answered the AAMU scoring drive by going 76 yards in 12 plays, with Chance Amie scoring on a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game at 17 with just under 14 minutes remaining.
The Tigers appeared to take the lead after a scoop and score by Rey Estes, but replay overturned the call when the runner was down.
That play loomed large as Alabama A&M went 75 yards in 9 plays as Harold Jemison Jr. scored on a 2-yard touchdown run as the Bulldogs took a 24-17 advantage with 10:21 left.
The Tigers got the ball back at their own 29 after an AAMU punt with 3:42 remaining. GSU moved the ball to the Bulldog 47 and got a fourth-down conversion when Calvez hit Rash for eight yards.
Grambling State continued to move the ball and was aided by personal foul (late hit) penalty, moving the ball to the AAMU 14 with 1:11 left and a Maurice Washington 6-yard touchdown completed a 10-play, 71-yard drive as the Tigers tied the game at 24 with 29 seconds remaining.
The Tigers got the ball to begin overtime and wasted little time as Calvez hit Noah Bean for a 26-yard touchdown as GSU grabbed a 31-24 lead.
Back came Alabama A&M as Keenan Hambrick caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Casey, tying the game at 31 and sending the contest into a second overtime.
The Bulldogs' offense began the second overtime frame and went 25 yards in 6 plays as Eaglin scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. However, AAMU elected to go for the 2-point conversion and the pass attempt failed as Alabama A&M led, 37-31.
Grambling State could not answer as Calvez was sacked on fourth down, ending the game and giving Alabama A&M the conference win.
CHECKING THE BOX SCORE
-Grambling State had 18 first downs and 278 total yards
-The Tigers amassed 170 yards through the air
-Julian Calvez went 8 of 17 passing for 74 yards, with one touchdown and one interception
-Quaterius Hawkins was 4 of 9 passing for 73 yards, with one score
-Maurice Washington led the ground game with 39 yards on nine carries, with one score
-Washington also added four catches for 18 yards
-Lyndon Rash caught four passes for 86 yards, with one touchdown
-Jimmy Iles punted the ball five times for 244 yards, averaging 48.8 yards per punt
-Iles also had three punts inside the 20, with a long of 69 yards
-Sundiata Anderson led the defense with 11 total tackles, including four solo stops
-Chris Daigre added eight tackles, with five solo tackles
-Alabama A&M finished with 20 first downs and 414 total yards
-The Bulldogs registered 184 yards on the ground
-Quincy Casey went 17 of 25 passing for 188 yards and a pair of scores
-Donovan Eaglin tallied 126 yards on 21 carries, with two touchdowns
-Isiah Cox and Keenan Hambrick each caught four passes and had one touchdown
-Victor Barbosa punted the ball four times for 150 yards, averaging 37.5 yards per punt
-JaBraun McNeal paced the defense with nine tackles, including five solo stops and one sack
NEWS AND NOTES
-Grambling State and Alabama A&M met for the 28th time in the series
-The Tigers continued to lead the all-time series, 21-7 all-time against Alabama A&M
-GSU saw its five-winning streak versus AAMU snapped with the loss
-The Tigers are 6-4 over the last 10 games against the Bulldogs
-Alabama A&M picked up its first home win over Grambling State since a 38-17 victory in 2012
-Bulldogs head coach Connell Maynor earned his first win over Grambling State
-Grambling State played in its first overtime game since a 19-16 victory over Alcorn State during the 2019 season The Tigers fell to 2-1 in overtime games since the 2018 season
-Julian Calvez, a day after his 19th birthday, made his first collegiate start at quarterback
-GSU forced a fumble on Alabama A&M's opening drive, ending a streak of five consecutive opening-scoring drives by the opponent
-Garrett Urban has now registered at least one point in the last 14 games, dating back to the 2021 season
-With 5:44 left in the first quarter, GSU grabbed its first lead since Week 4 at Bethune-Cookman
-The 10-7 halftime lead was the first halftime advantage GSU had since Week 4 at Bethune-Cookman (19-17)
-Grambling State played three quarterbacks - Julian Calvez, Quaterius Hawkins and Chance Amie
-All three quarterbacks contributed to points (Calvez 9, Hawkins 6 and Amie 6)
UP NEXT
Grambling State finally makes its 2022 home opener next Saturday, October 15, against Florida A&M. The Tigers will be looking to avenge last year's loss to the Rattlers as kickoff is set for 1 p.m. from Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium and the game will be streamed live on HBCU GO.