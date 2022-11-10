Grambling
gsutigers.com

GRAMBLING, La. | Carte'Are Gordon registered a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Grambling State University men's basketball team opened the season with an 82-57 victory over UNT-Dallas on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

UNT-Dallas (1-1) raced out to a 11-4 advantage and stretched the margin to 13-5 after a bucket by Jules Moore with just over 16 minutes left in the first half.



Tags