GRAMBLING, La. | Carte'Are Gordon registered a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Grambling State University men's basketball team opened the season with an 82-57 victory over UNT-Dallas on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
UNT-Dallas (1-1) raced out to a 11-4 advantage and stretched the margin to 13-5 after a bucket by Jules Moore with just over 16 minutes left in the first half.
Back came Grambling State (1-0) as the Tigers started to heat up from the floor.
With GSU trailing, 17-13, the Tigers used a 9-0 run to grab their first lead since Gordon's layup 15 seconds into the contest.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Shawndarius Coward and Virshon Cotton cut the deficit to 15-11 with 15:08 remaining and GSU forced a timeout after Terrence Lewis drained a 3-pointer with the Trailblazers holding a 17-16 lead with 12:56 left.
Lewis gave Grambling State a 19-17 lead off another trey and Gordon completed a three-point play as the Tigers grabbed a 22-17 advantage with 11:31 remaining.
UNTD answered with five straight points, capped by a Vernon Johnson three-point play, tying the game at 22 with 8:47 left, but Grambling State got a layup from Lewis and two free throws by a three-point play by Jourdan Smith to push the lead to 27-24 with 7:17 remaining.
Johnson scored on a layup and Jules Moor sank a jumper as the Trailblazer grabbed a 28-27 advantage with 6:25 left.
With the score tied at 30, Grambling State used an 8-2 run over the final four minutes to take a 40-32 lead into the break.
The Trailblazers tried to keep the game close, 46-36, as Johnson drained a jumper with 17:38 remaining, but the Tigers used an 11-1 run, capped by a Tra'Michael Moton layup to extend the advantage to 57-37.
UNT-Dallas never got any closer as Grambling State pulled away for the 82-57 victory.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Grambling State shot 46.9 percent (30-of-64) from the field and 63.0 percent (17-of-27) from the free-throw line
Gordon led the way offensively with 18 points, on 8-of-15 from the floor, along with a team-high 14 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist
Cowart registered 13 points, on 4-of-5 shooting, three boards, three assists and two steals
Lewis also added 13 points, two steals and a pair of assists
Zahad Munford tallied 10 points, one board and one steal
Grambling State finished with 46 points in the paint, 36 bench points, 20 points off 15 Trailblazers turnovers, 13 second-chance points and six fast break points
UNT-Dallas went 21-of-62 (46.4 percent) from the floor and 11-of-13 (84.6) from the charity stripe
Jules Moor paced the Trailblazers with a game-high 21 points and 12 boards, along with two assists, one block and one steal
Vernon Johnson added 14 points, four rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist
Curtis Coleman registered 11 points, two rebounds and a pair of assists
The Trailblazers finished with 18 points in the paint, 15 second-chance points, 14 points off 15 GSU turnovers and eight bench points
UP NEXT
Grambling State concludes its two-game homestead in the SWAC-Pac-12 Legacy Series on Friday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center against Colorado. Tip-off against the Buffs is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.