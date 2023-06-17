In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Westgate track and field head coach Philip Guidry announced that he would be leaving Westgate and taking up a position in Florida.
The news came as no surprise to many of his closet friends but shocked the close-knit track and field community in South Louisiana. Guidry's decision to leave Westgate didn't come easy despite several offers from around the country.
Guidry first got his start with the Tigers in 2014 while teaching at Anderson Middle school. He was promoted to head coach in 2018.
Guidry eventually won everything there is to win at Westgate, including three consecutive district, regional and state titles between 2021-2023. His athletes have been named as MVPs at every level and his impact is still being felt from collegiate track and field to the NFL.
In addition to helping his athletes win awards and accolades, Guidry has also amassed an impressive resume of his own.
Guidry was named the 2021-22 Louisiana High School Track and Field Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High Schools, the 2021 LTFCA Track and Field Coach of the Year, the Acadiana All-Metro Track and Field Coach of the Year for 2021 and 2022 and won the Brooks Track and Field and Cross Country Inspirational Coach in 2022.
Guidry departs as one of the most decorated coaches in Westgate history and will leave a large pair of running spikes to fill for the Tigers.
In honor of his years of service to the track and field community at Westgate and beyond, The Daily Iberian reached out to his former athletes and coaches to find out what makes Guidry so special.
Randall "Skiez" Antoine, assistant track and field coach:
"Coach Guidry you’ve done so much for Westgate in the classroom and the athletic program. Countless, countless hours! Our focus has always been for the athletes to perform at their highest potential, and grow as young men. I enjoyed every practice, workout, and track meet. We have battled with the best of the best in the nation! Thankfully through GOD’s grace, we’ve came out on top. I have learned a ton and gained a brother for life. Love you coach."
Taylor Fondal, assistant track and field coach:
"I want to thank you for your role in my life as a coach and a mentor. I’m very grateful for the work you put into the team and the example of leadership you’ve provided to all of us. Thank you coach Guidry for everything, our run was special. Until next time."
Tray'Quan Francis, Westgate Class of 2022:
"I start running with Coach Guidry in 7th grade up until my senior year and I don't think there’s any other way I would have liked to take that journey. Coach Guidry is such a amazing guy, not just as a coach, but as a person. Preaching day in and day out about how much he loves what he does, it's like you can just look at him and know he knows what he's talking about so why even doubt the guy. He spoke so much into existence with me, I never thought I would win multiple state titles, be running in college, winning nationals titles, but when you come up from such a great program by Coach Guidry there shouldn’t be much doubt. Me and Guidry are really close he’s like a father to me, knowing what he's been through these past years I'm pretty excited for his leap of faith. Such a deserving guy. Big shout of to him for believing in me and never giving up because my first 2-3 years running with him wasn't the easiest on his part. I probably aged him by 10 years.
Thank you coach and I wish you the best in Florida I know you will do great. Just keep focus. God first always."
Dedrick Latulas, Westgate Class of 2023:
"'Trust the process. It’s something Coach Guidry heavily stressed to me during my high school career. Freshman year ended early with COVID, then sophomore year I didn’t make it to state at all despite our team taking the title home, and junior year I lost the triple jump to a guy from Northside on his last jump. Even though I received a ring from winning the title, I didn’t feel like it was good enough.
Coach Guidry mentored me, constantly pushed me to be the best version of myself, and even saw greatness in me before I did. I only wanted to play football honestly, but with the help of coach Guidry I became a better track athlete which transferred to the football field, a better person, and grew a greater connection with the Lord. I went on to my senior year winning gold in 3 events at state and a bronze in the other scoring the most points at the 4A State Championship. Without him I wouldn’t be here at all. I’m so Grateful to have such a well-rounded coach who pointed me straight to the direction of greatness so big shout out to him."
Amaaz Eugene, Westgate Class of 2023:
"Coach Guidry inspired me that in life always “trust the process” and to keep God first. He helped me believe that track translates to football. Even though you might not see progress when you expect it, it will show later when it matters most. He helped me win 3 straight rings and become a great young man. I will miss the jokes he says and telling him about it. A great well-rounded coach and for that I thank him."