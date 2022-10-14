LAKE CHARLES—McNeese volleyball's defense came up big when it needed to here Thursday in its 3-1 (25-23, 25-19, 15-25, 26-24) Southland Conference win over Incarnate Word.
McNeese (9-13, 5-3 SLC) out blocked UIW (3-15, 2-6 SLC) 14-9 with senior Kendall Glueck and freshman Sanni Rantanen picking up a match high seven apiece. Sophomore McKenzie Moore ended her night with six blocks while setter Dejah Dade had four.
Glueck was just as solid on offense, putting down a match high 17 kills to go along with 10 digs for her fourth double double of the season.
Glueck was joined in double figures by Rantanen and Nejra Hanic, who both had 11 kills apiece.
Setter Mia Perales also ended the match with a double double (26 assists, 10 digs) while Dade dished out 13 assists.
The back line for the Cowgirls, Bailey Tillman and Lizzy Low both picked up 12 digs apiece.
McNeese will travel to Lamar Saturday for its 1 p.m. "Battle For The Border" match.
Set 1
• With the set tied at 13 all, McNeese scored three points to lead 16-13 on two UIW errors and a Hanic kill
• UIW got to within one point late in the set, but another Hanic kill gave McNeese a 24-22 lead before winning the set on a UIW service error.
Set 2
• McNeese took the early lead and never looked back. The Cowgirls lead by as many as eight points several times during the set. McNeese took of several UIW miscues at the end of the set before Perales' ace gave the Cowgirls the set for a 2-0 match lead.
Set 3
• UIW turned the tables in this set and like McNeese in set two, took the early lead in this set and didn't look back on its way to the win to avoid the sweep.
Set 4
• The set was back and forth from start to finish and consisted of 14 ties and six lead changes
• McNeese once again took capitalized on two UIW errors with the set tied at 24 to seal the set and match win.
McNEESE NOTES
• McNeese out blocked UIW 14-9
• Kendall Glueck led McNeese with 17 kills, seven blocks and recorded her fourth double double of the season with 10 digs
• Nejra Hanic and Sanni Rantanen also recorded double figure kills with 11 apiece
• Rantanen also had seven blocks on the night and ended the match with a .476 hitting percent (11 kills, 1 error, 21 attempts)
• Dejah Dade had four blocks and dished out 13 assists
• Mia Perales led McNeese with 26 assists and picked up her 21st double double of the season with 10 digs
• Bailey Tillman and Lizzy Low both ended the match with 12 digs apiece