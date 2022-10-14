Kendall Glueck

Senior Kendall Glueck rises above the net during the Cowgirls' game against UIW.

 Leighton Chamblee

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese volleyball's defense came up big when it needed to here Thursday in its 3-1 (25-23, 25-19, 15-25, 26-24) Southland Conference win over Incarnate Word.

McNeese (9-13, 5-3 SLC) out blocked UIW (3-15, 2-6 SLC) 14-9 with senior Kendall Glueck and freshman Sanni Rantanen picking up a match high seven apiece. Sophomore McKenzie Moore ended her night with six blocks while setter Dejah Dade had four.



