lsu soccer
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Forward Sage Glover has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

The freshman earned the honors based on her performance in the team’s last two matchups against Pepperdine and San Diego.



Tags