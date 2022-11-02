UL Deputy AD
LAFAYETTE, La. – Trey Frazier, a veteran of the fundraising industry with multiple stops at the Power Five and Group of Five level, has been named Deputy Director of Athletics and Executive Director of the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation.

"Trey Frazier brings a tremendous amount of fundraising and revenue generation experience to our staff," Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. "He is a great leader and strategist who will help us achieve necessary growth, both in the areas of RCAF membership and dollars raised."



