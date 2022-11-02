LAFAYETTE, La. – Trey Frazier, a veteran of the fundraising industry with multiple stops at the Power Five and Group of Five level, has been named Deputy Director of Athletics and Executive Director of the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation.
"Trey Frazier brings a tremendous amount of fundraising and revenue generation experience to our staff," Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. "He is a great leader and strategist who will help us achieve necessary growth, both in the areas of RCAF membership and dollars raised."
Frazier comes to Louisiana with strong experience in annual giving and major gifts after serving at Missouri, UAB, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida and Conference USA.
"The RCAF Board of Directors are proud to announce the hiring of Trey Frazier as our new Executive Director of the RCAF. Trey has the background, knowledge and experience to lead and elevate our organization to new heights," RCAF Board Chairman Sam Landers stated. "We have a great team working for the RCAF and Trey will help hire and develop additional team members to better serve our investors and fan base. Trey stood out as the top candidate during a nationwide search. Our donors will love his personality and genuine desire to make the RCAF the best it can be. We are excited to welcome Trey, his wife Jenna, and their baby girl Emory to the Ragin' Cajuns family."
While at Missouri, he developed a strategic plan to optimize support for Mizzou Athletics that included operational improvements, increased donor participation and annual giving.
During his five-year stint at UAB, Frazier served as the Senior Director of Development where he helped complete capital projects for the football operations center ($22.5M), basketball practice facility ($7.5M), soccer stadium ($1.5M) and track and field facility ($2M). Additionally, he helped raise a school-record $9.5 million in his first season. In 2021, Frazier and his team raised a school-record $2.7 million for the annual fund.
He served as the athletics department lead for new football stadium sales where the Blazers sold out 34 suites and over 1,500 club seats. Frazier was a member of the leadership committee that planned the transition to the American Athletic Conference, and was a member of the leadership team that executed "The Return" of the football, bowling and rifle programs in 2017-18.
Frazier spent four years at Virginia Tech with multiple roles inside the Virginia Tech Athletic Fund. In 2017 as the Director of Development, he was the co-leader of the team that implemented the Hokie Scholarship Fund program, a brand-new annual giving program consisting of a new per seat donation model for football and men's basketball, a new priority points system, a new benefits deadline and new benefits chart. The program was instantly successful as annual giving increased by 73-percent from $9.8M to $17M, an all-time record.
He spent one year at Wisconsin as a development coordinator after serving as a graduate assistant for the Ohio Bobcat Club from 2013-14. He began his career as an operations assistant at Conference USA from 2011-12 before being named a procurement and risk management assistant for the University Athletic Association at Florida.
A baseball student-athlete at Dallas Baptist University, Frazier earned his Bachelor of Science in finance at DBU before earning his Master's in sports administration as well as his MBA from Ohio.