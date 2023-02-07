FRANKLIN - Former University of Louisiana-Monroe running backs coach Tony Hull needed only 20 minutes to decide that he had to have Franklin Senior High running back Zamarion Webber.
It happened back in June at a ULM football camp.
"He saw something that I presented to every coach, and he took a shot by offering me a scholarship," said Webber, who signed with the Warhawks in the FSH auditorium on Friday. "He said I'm special."
Hull has since moved onto Grambling State University, where he serves as offensive coordinator.
The Warhawks never wavered in their pursuit of the running back, who gained more than 2,800 all-purpose yards with 30 touchdowns during his prep career.
"The main thing they love about me is my speed," Webber said. "That's the biggest thing. I had a great time when I visited the campus. My goal is to learn from the older guys and when the opportunity presents itself - dominate."
ULM, which went 4-8 last season, defeated arch-rival UL 21-17 in September. Webber chose the Warhawks over the Cajuns, McNeese State and Nicholls State.
Before signing his letter of intent on Friday, Webber spoke to the crowd of family, friends, teammates and faculty. He referred to a conversation a couple of years ago with FSH coach Tremayne Johnson as a life-changing event.
"Coach lit a fire under me," he said.
"Zamarion asked what he needed to do to become a better player," Johnson recalled. "You don't get too many kids ask that question. He took the constructive criticism as fuel. That's what I like about him the most.
"After that, most of the work he did was on his own. Most people don't realize his actual size and speed. He's 6-foot- and 205 lbs. When you see him on film, it can be deceptive. He can take it 99 yards, and he has nice size. I think that's going to play a big role on the next level."
Webber is listed as a three-star prospect by the recruiting service On3. As a junior, he qualified for the Class 2A, Region II track meet in the 200 meters. His most memorable gridiron performance was from his junior year when he scored five touchdowns against Delcambre.
While his speed is undeniable, Webber doesn't mind getting physical with defenders.
"I'm good at breaking tackles," he said.
