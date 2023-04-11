Franklin Runners-Up
Michael Odendahl

Newman senior Chris Lockett and coach Randy Livingston, along with Rosepine’s Addison Fruge, earned top Class 2A basketball honors after a vote of sports writers from across the state.

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association selected Lockett and Fruge for its Outstanding Player awards after each won a state championship. Livingston, one of the most decorated high school players in Louisiana history, was selected as boys Coach of the Year.



