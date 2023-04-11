Newman senior Chris Lockett and coach Randy Livingston, along with Rosepine’s Addison Fruge, earned top Class 2A basketball honors after a vote of sports writers from across the state.
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association selected Lockett and Fruge for its Outstanding Player awards after each won a state championship. Livingston, one of the most decorated high school players in Louisiana history, was selected as boys Coach of the Year.
Oakdale’s Renotta Edwards, the coach of another state title-winning team, was selected as Class 2A Girls Coach of the Year.
Lockett earned the Class 2A Outstanding Player honor for a second year in a row as he averaged 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals and the Greenies won a second consecutive state championship.
In the Division III select final, Lockett and fellow first-team all-state selection Canin Jefferson combined for 34 points as Newman defeated Calvary Baptist 52-42. Lockett, a Boise State signee, finished with 16 points and was selected as the outstanding player.
Livingston, a former Newman star in his fourth season as coach at his alma mater, earned the top coaching honor for the first time. Under Livingston, Newman reached the state final three years in a row and won twice.
Fruge, along with fellow first-team all-state selection Kelly Norris, led Rosepine to the Division III nonselect state championship. Fruge averaged 17 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals as her team defeated Amite in the state final. Fruge was selected as the outstanding player for the title game.
Edwards, the coach, guided Oakdale as a No. 9 seed to the Division IV nonselect championship. Oakdale defeated Rosepine in the final regular season game and won all five playoff games, the last five against higher-seeded opponents, including No. 2 Lakeview in the state final.