Franklin Senior High’s Amari Butler will be in familiar company next season after signing with the Dakota College Ladyjacks on Monday.
Butler, who scored over 1,500 points for the Lady Hornets, will join Highland Baptist’s Kiara Comeaux and Southside’s Karrigan Eugene in North Dakota under the guidance of head coach Larry Roberts, who hails from St. Martinville, Louisiana.
“I played with Kiara in the All-Star game,” said Butler at her signing ceremony. “We have good chemistry and I love the way that she talks when it comes to basketball. She can help me improve on that because I don't really talk to people.”
Lady Hornets head coach Jacinta Verret said that she thinks Butler will feel comfortable among all the familiar faces.
“I think that she’s going to be okay because there are quite a few kids from here and the coach is from St .Martinville, so it’ll be like home,” Verret said. “I think she’s going to do just fine. They seem to run the same type of system that we run, so she’ll be good once she gets used to the altitude.”
For Butler, the chance to continue her basketball career means fulfilling a promise she made to her deceased mother.
“Since my mom passed away, there’s been so much and I’ve wanted to give up, but in the back of my mind I knew that she would never want me to do that,” she said. “I did what she wanted me to do and I just want to make her proud.”
Verret said that Butler had several programs to choose from and is proud of how she handled the recruitment process.
“I’m excited for her but I’m a little sad that she is leaving,” Verret said. “She made this decision on her own. She had a couple of schools to choose from and she chose one where she believes that she can make big strides with.”
Butler said that her new coach already has a plan for where she is going to fit in next season.
“The coach said that they run the same game like we do here at Franklin so he just wants me to give 110% like I always do. Coach said they are going to play me as a 1 (point guard), a 2 (shooting guard) and a 3 (small forward). I’m ready to get started.”