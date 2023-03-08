LAKE CHARLES - Trouble seemed to be brewing early in the second half for Franklin Senior High in its Division IV non-select semifinal game with White Castle on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Bulldogs had outscored the third-seeded Hornets 20-11 in the second quarter for a 28-18 lead. FSH guard Jay'Shaun Johnson, who had a team-high 8 points, committed his fourth foul just 27 seconds into the third quarter.