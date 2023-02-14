Basketball fans packed the gym at Catholic High on Monday to watch the Panthers duke it out with Franklin Senior High for first place in District 8-2A.
In the first round of district, the Panthers nipped the Hornets 46-44 in Franklin. The rematch was just as thrilling.
The Hornets battled back from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 47-45 win. Dalyn Bell paced FSH (18-4, 9-1), which secured the district championship, with 18 points. Jayshaun Johnson (13) and Tayshaun Johnson (10) scored in double figures.
"Perseverance," said FSH coach Tremayne Johnson, when asked what pushed his team to victory. "We have some 'dog' in us. We locked in. Our guys dug deep. We just wanted it a little more, I guess."
Bell, a 6-foot-2 senior post, scored 14 points in the second half - 10 in the fourth quarter. He made his final three shots from the floor, including a bucket that evened the score at 42-42 with two minutes remaining.
"He does well every night as far as rebounding and scoring points in the paint," Johnson said of Bell. "He's one of our senior leaders. I'm glad he stepped up tonight."
Johnson followed Bell's shot with a strong drive to the rim to give the Hornets the lead for the first time since early in the third quarter.
CHS (16-9, 9-2) had a chance to send the game into overtime or win it with a 3-pointer after the Hornets missed two free throws with 7 seconds left, but the shot didn't fall.
Both teams struggled from the free-throw line. The Panthers were 15 of 32 (46.8%) and the Hornets were 5 of 18 (27.7%). CHS missed 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
"I knew this game was going to come down to free throws," CHS coach Casey McGrew said. "Before the game, I even put on the board what we shot last time, which was 15 for 27. Those are shots we have to make.
FSH held a 20-9 lead in the second quarter. The Panthers responded with a 21-2 run that put them up 30-22 in the third quarter.
Kylen Chretien scored 15 points with Jaiden Mitchell contributing 13 points for the Panthers. The Hornets focused extra attention on shooting guard Tristian Lewis, who finished with 5 points. Johnson used a box and 1 defense against the sophomore, rotating different players against him.
"We wanted to keep the ball away from No. 3 (Lewis)," Johnson said. "We wanted to make other guys score on us."
"Tristan is one the best shooters in the district," McGrew said. "They knew what to do to try and take him out of the game. We needed other guys to step up and make shots and look, a lot of them did."
"Overall, I was very happy. We held them to zero points for four minutes in the third quarter. Franklin is a very well-coached, skilled, athletic team."
Sophomore forward Chris Green played only a few minutes in the first quarter. He suffered a knee injury in Saturday's game against Lafayette Christian.
Franklin Senior High finished their district schedule with one fewer game following a cancellation to their home contest against West St. Mary.