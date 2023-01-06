The Franklin Senior High boys basketball team has been punching well above its weight all season.
After defeating 4A and 5A programs this year on the way to a 6-3 record, the Hornets used back to back 18-point quarters to deliver another knockout, this time against Loreauville in Franklin’s district opener on Tuesday.
Franklin established their defense early, swarming the Loreauville team in a competent and aggressive half-court press that held the Tigers to just six points in the first quarter.
“I think we came out defensively and everybody played their role,” said head coach Tremayne Johnson. We played great man-to-man defense tonight and we were rewarded.”
Rewarded is exactly what the Hornets were after a dominant 74-43 performance gave Franklin their 6th win of the season.
The victory came after a physical battle that Johnson said suited his team well.
“I believe that it suited us,” he said of the physical nature of the game. “Our guys are battle-tested, we’ve played all types of teams and in situations where we can’t touch anybody and in games where they kind of let us go, so we’re up for the task.”
With victories over 5A programs like Acadiana and Terrebonne under his belt, you might think that Johnson would be satisfied with where his team is at, but the dual-sport coach said that he knows his team still has more to give.
“I think that we’re in a good spot but we’re not where we need to be yet,” Johnson explained. “We’re leaving a lot more on the table, but if we can get a little more locked in and a lot more playing time for my guys on the bench, I think we’ll be alright.”
A major difference between Franklin and Loreauville was the team’s age, with the Tigers fielding four sophomores in the starting lineup against the Hornets. Johnson said that while his team has a few seniors, he isn’t as stacked with experience as he would like.
“We are kind of in the same boat. I don’t know how many seniors they have in total, but for us we only have three and only two are starters.”
Franklin 63, Loreauville 11
The Lady Hornets also picked up a win against Loreauville, defeating the Lady Tigers 63-11 to improve to 3-8 on the season.
Amari Butler scored 29 points against Loreauville while Alarryen Fuselier scored 22. Talaire Reno led the scoring for the Lady Tigers with 8 points.