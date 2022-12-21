franco
Buy Now

Franco Harris' final Instagram post before he died. He reenacted the Immaculate Reception while he was shopping. Harris knew Cam Heywood's Blitz Mix was for his charity, the Heywood House and he said in his post on the week of the 50th anniversary of that playoff win, "Look what I just caught! I still got it!"

A Pittsburgh businessman who has spent his career supporting charities and foundations by raising money through unique food products with athletes and entertainers is looking to do something to memorialize Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris who died unexpectedly Tuesday night at age 72.

Ty Ballou, President and CEO of PLB Sports & Entertainment, said Harris was a supporter of the Special Olympics nationally, but he was very proud of the work of Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA).



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.