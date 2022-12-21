Franco Harris' final Instagram post before he died. He reenacted the Immaculate Reception while he was shopping. Harris knew Cam Heywood's Blitz Mix was for his charity, the Heywood House and he said in his post on the week of the 50th anniversary of that playoff win, "Look what I just caught! I still got it!"
A Pittsburgh businessman who has spent his career supporting charities and foundations by raising money through unique food products with athletes and entertainers is looking to do something to memorialize Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris who died unexpectedly Tuesday night at age 72.
Ty Ballou, President and CEO of PLB Sports & Entertainment, said Harris was a supporter of the Special Olympics nationally, but he was very proud of the work of Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA).
Ballou said he saw a lot of posts from fans, athletes and media members who Harris made a positive impact on. Ballou feels the best way to pay tribute to Harris would be a $32 donation (his jersey number) to a cause near to Harris’ heart - the Special Olympics Pennsylvania.
Ballou said working with athletes like Doug Flutie (Flutie Flakes), Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills gave him the idea to have donations go to the Special Olympics in Franco Harris' name.
"I had the opportunity to meet with Franco Harris in his office in Pittsburgh about 20 years ago. His generosity, giving back and commitment to community projects really stuck with me," Ballou said. "Our company works with so many athletes who work tirelessly to raise money for charity and community causes. However, one fan base that never fails to impress me is the Bills Mafia and the fans of the Buffalo Bills.
"The Buffalo Bills fans helped support the Flutie Foundation which helps people affected by autism live their life to the fullest and over the years has donated $14 million and they raised over $2 million for the Patricia Allen fund at $17 per donation to fight pediatric cancer," Ballou continued. "They expand beyond the Buffalo Bills, donating close to half-million to Andy Dalton's foundation when he played for Cincinnati, they donated to Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins when he was injured as well as Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
“Franco Harris was beloved by sports fans around the nation for what he has done on and off the field,” Ballou added.
The Special Olympics Pennsylvania said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and tremendous supporter Franco Harris. His passion for uplifting Special Olympics' mission of inclusion and respect never wavered since he first got involved with our organization more than a decade ago, donating generous amounts of his time and funds to our athletes. Franco's humility, enthusiasm and kindness will truly be missed by all of our athletes, volunteers, staff and event participants. We send our deepest condolences to his wife Dana, his son Dok, the rest of his family, and the many around the world who loved him.
Harris received the Special Olympics' first-ever Beaver Stadium Run Community Hero Award in 2013. This award is given each April to a member of the Penn State Family who has shown support and generosity to the Special Olympics and community as a whole. The event has raised more $2 million the past 10 years.
Special Olympics Pennsylvania officials said, "Franco championed the Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run, a 5k race/walk in State College that raises money for people with intellectual disabilities. He served as the race’s official starter since the event’s inception in 2010 and was always waiting at the finish line to give every runner and walker a high five and thank them for support."
