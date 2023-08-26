Four of the Teche Area’s best football teams braved scorching temperatures and each other in the annual Iberia Parish Sugarcane Jamboree held at Jeanerette High School on Thursday.
Highland Baptist 14, Delcambre 8
Highland Baptist and Delcambre faced off in the first contest of the night, with each team struggling with limited player availability and roster size.
The Panthers took possession first and wasted no time in establishing the running game as senior Kadyn Bourgeois blew past the Bears defense before being chased down from behind by Highland’s Blayde White.
Highland coach Rick Hutson said that he should have known that Delcambre was going to run a fullback trap, a staple in any Wing-T offense’s playbook.
“Right off the bat they hit that trap and I should have known that was going to be their first play,” Hutson said. A little later they had a second and 12 and I told them to watch out for the play action pass but in the Wing-T, they were always going to run the trap again, so they hurt us with a couple of those.”
Delcambre coach Artie Liuzza said that he looked to the trap to exploit a weakness in the Highland defense, but it didn’t always work as the game went on.
“The look that they gave on defense kind of opened them up for the trap, so I thought if we could get a couple bodies together there that it could be a successful play,” he said. “We were able to hit it a few times tonight but they were able to stop us on a few. I think we had a pretty productive night.”
With excellent field position early in the game, the Panthers looked to sophomore Hugo Morales to carry the team into the endzone to give Delcambre their only touchdown of the night. Bourgeois kept the ball on the ground to add two points to the Panthers’ tally.
The Bears answered back with a ground attack of their own, converting a crucial 4th down thanks to an Austin Stafford run in Delcambre territory. Highland turned to senior fullback Charlie Dartez shortly after, taking advantage of space on Delcambre’s left flank to drive into the endzone for a nearly 30-yard rushing touchdown.
Delcambre continued to plug away with a solid ground and pound offense, but as the game wore on the Highland defense began to grow into the game. Facing fourth down just before the half, Highland recovered a fumble to enter the break with a one-point deficit.
The Panther defense returned to the game well, forcing a Highland punt on their first possession. A mishandled snap gave the Delcambre offense a scare but was quickly recovered to keep the drive alive.
With neither team able to get the better of the other, fatigue began to set in for both sets of players. Liuzza said that he was forced to use several new players due to a rash of Covid illness on the team.
“We had a few guys out with illness,” he explained. “Three of our starting offensive linemen were out so we had to start an eighth grader and a kid who has never played for me before. All in all, I was pretty proud of those guys for stepping up.”
The Bears also struggled with fatigue as their 29-man roster forced several starters to play on both sides of the ball.
With just minutes remaining in the game, Highland QB Parker Perry was rousted from the pocket and forced to make a deep pass under pressure to freshman receiver Andrew Perry, who beat his defender to carry the ball into the endzone and give the Bears their first lead of the night. A defensive stop from Highland on the following drive sealed the win for the Bears.
Hutson said he was happy with the way his team performed given their struggles to handle the Wing-T offense during practice this week.
This is a different offense, something that you don’t see very much anymore,” he said of Delcambre. “You used to see it three or four times a year in the district that we were in but I don’t know if we’ll see it again this year. It’s so hard to simulate in practice and I don’t think we got a very good look ahead of the game. On Tuesday I was very worried about how we were going to look defensively, it just wasn’t clicking for them. It would work for a few plays and then we would bust coverage or miss an assignment. I was hoping that once we got in the game it would be a little clearer, our scout team doesn’t give as good a picture as you’d like.”
For Liuzza, the game was an excellent learning experience for his young team.
“We made some mistakes on offense that stopped our drives and we blew some assignments on defense that allowed them to make some big plays,” Liuzza said after the game. “We’re young so we’re going to make those mistakes, but if we can clean those up and continue to improve each week then these guys can do something special.”
Highland will begin the regular season with a trip to Houma Christian on Sept. 1. Delcambre will begin their season with a home contest against Centerville on the same night.
Jeanerette 6, Loreauville 0
The second game of the night saw two sets of Tigers battle it out up and down the field with only a single touchdown separating the two teams.
Jeanerette quickly established their running game, turning to sophomore Desean Tolbert to push Loreauville back into their own half.
Loreauville’s defense slowed the Jeanerette progress, forcing a quick pass from JSHS quarterback Zyon Colar that was picked off by Loreauville’s Kylon Polk.
Junior Hayden Benoit took command of the Tigers for the first drive, but penalties and a fumble recovered by Jeanerette ended Loreauville’s hopes of an early score.
Facing 4th and 11 from just inside the Loreauville half, Colar delivered an inch-perfect pass to a diving Traville Frederick on the one-yard line.
A short run by Colar around Loreauville’s right side gave Jeanerette their first, and only, touchdown of the night. The extra point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the teams separated by only six points going into halftime.
Loreauville began the second half with another fumble, giving Jeanerette the ball near the 50-yard line.
Jeanerette coach Clifford Paul turned to Colar’s passing ability to try to stretch the field and put his receivers in one-on-one situations. Colar delivered several deep passes that were either just too far or broken up by Loreauville’s backfield.
Those missed passes forced the Tigers to punt, which Loreauville quickly capitalized on with a succession of quick passes from senior Trevor Dooley.
Facing 2nd and seven from the Jeanerette 12-yard line, Loreauville decided to stick to the run game but a QB scramble by Benoit was just short, giving Jeanerette possession deep in their own half.
Loreauville answered back with excellent defense of their own, forcing a 4th and 14 situation from Jeanerette’s own one-yard line, but Loreauville again failed to capitalize on their possession after several failed pass attempts and short runs. The hometown Tigers took possession with less than a minute left, content to let the clock wind down for a 6-0 victory.
Loreauville coach Terry Martin said that with his team’s performance, he’s glad the game doesn't count against him.
“Thank god it’s just a scrimmage and it doesn’t count against us,” he said, half joking. “We knew all along after watching film and seeing them in the 7-on-7s that they were going to have a better group this year. They’ve always had good guys but this year they have leadership as well.”
That leadership is something that Jeanerette coach Clifford Paul also commenced his team for.
“My seniors said that they were going to take over and that all I had to do was coach, they were going to do everything else,” he explained. “That’s the example right there. There are a lot of positives. The heat was kind of a factor with some of my guys and the cramps, but for the most part we played really good. Our defense took ownership of the game and said ‘coach, we’re going to save the game for the team.’”
Martin said that he can pin some of the blame for his team’s struggles on how he has had to accommodate the record-breaking heat this week.
“We put the ball on the ground twice when we had decent drives, so I’m disappointed with that,” Martin said. “We work really hard on the turf field in the afternoons when it’s very hot, so I don’t know if it was guys getting tired or what but sometimes we just didn’t play through and some of those things we will see next week when we play four quarters. It’s a wakeup call for all of us.”
“With all the heat we’ve been focusing more on running certain plays and not doing the fundamentals. Things like ball security have been missed out on because of the heat and trying to get them out of the heat but that’s my fault.”
Loreauville will begin the regular season at home against Erath on Aug. 31, while Jeanerette hosts Westminster Christian on the same night.