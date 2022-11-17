Pete Richardson
BATON ROUGE — Former Southern head coach Pete Richardson was named a finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the BCFHOF announced.

Richardson was selected a finalist after a prolific college career. The Dayton, Ohio native coached at SU from 1993-2009, Richardson had five 11-win seasons — including a 12-1 run in 2003. His career record, including five seasons at Division II Winston-Salem State, was 175-76-1. Over a 17-year span, Richardson defined Southern football and, with 134 wins, is second all-time in wins behind only A.W. Mumford.



