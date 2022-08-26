Oller_Oakland
ARLINGTON, Texas – Ten starts and 15 appearances into his major league career, Adam Oller stood in the visiting locker room at Globe Life Field this past Wednesday and no longer wondered if he belonged.

After a tough start to his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics threatened to scuttle a Hollywood ending of a wicked, twisted road through the minor leagues that took the former Northwestern State All-American to The Show, Oller delivered the best performance of his nascent big-league journey.