BATON ROUGE – LSU coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers officially opened preseason practice here Thursday afternoon with a shorts and helmets workout indoors at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

Kelly and his staff welcomed 110 players to the practice field as the Tigers began their preparations for the season-opener against Florida State. LSU opens its first season under Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 4 against the Seminoles in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.



